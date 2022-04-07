Sheana Hamill Joins ProPricer as SVP of Marketing

TEMECULA, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPricer, the industry leader in government proposal software, is pleased to welcome the newest executive to its dynamic leadership team. Ms. Sheana Hamill has joined ProPricer as its Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Sheana Hamill, new SVP of ProPricer (PRNewswire)

Ms. Hamill brings extensive experience translating organizational objectives into global marketing strategies and leading high-performing teams. She has held numerous marketing leadership roles, most recently as the Head of Marketing at Puffer-Sweiven, a channel partner of Emerson. Before her role at Puffer, Ms. Hamill held global leadership positions at IHS Markit (now part of S&P Global) and Wood Mackenzie.

As part of ProPricer's continued investment in product development and customer success, growth marketing, and digital transformation will be led by Ms. Hamill and Keith Nordin, ProPricer's Chief Revenue Officer.

"Sheana is joining us at a pivotal time to help us grow and scale. We're excited to welcome her to the organization and leverage her wealth of knowledge and experience in delivering transformational marketing strategies," Nordin remarks.

Ms. Hamill is a proud member of The CMO Club by Salesforce and Chief, a private network built to drive women into positions of power and keep them there. Chief is the nation's only organization specifically designed for the nation's most powerful women executives to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way to bring others with them. Chief has recently raised $100 million in funding to become a female-led unicorn startup. She also volunteers for the Keep Houston Free Gala hosted by Redeemed Ministries, a non-profit dedicated to helping survivors of human trafficking.

Hamill shares, "I'm thrilled to join an organization that's already the gold standard in proposal pricing software. I believe our potential is unlimited, and I look forward to working with the entire ProPricer team to build and accelerate the brand's momentum in the months and years to come."

About ProPricer

ProPricer is software that maximizes efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storing historical proposal data to easily generating a broad range of reports, ProPricer empowers government contractors to build custom proposals, perform what-if analyses, and integrate all proposal data quickly and easily—within one platform.

Founded in 1984, ProPricer is trusted by organizations worldwide, including the top 10 US defense contractors. The company thrives on transforming its customers' needs into product features and enhancements that benefit all current and future ProPricer users. ProPricer is a trademark of Executive Business Services, Inc. (EBS). Visit us at https://www.propricer.com to learn more.

