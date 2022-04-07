McCormick Debuts 24 "Carrot" Gold Digital Easter Recipe "Hunt" and Sweepstakes

In a new spin on traditional Easter egg hunts – and with better prizes – a life-size solid gold carrot and $100,000 will go to one first place winner

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCormick brand has announced a new batch of Easter recipes, including a golden carrot Easter recipe, "24-Carrot Gold" Ice Cream with Cookie Crumble, as part of its holiday-themed recipe collection. The digital collection features 24 recipes as good as gold, showcasing remixed and tried-and-true recipes to make any Easter occasion pop. In addition to the host of recipes and crafts for all ages, this year offers a digital hunt for the golden recipe, plus an option to opt-in for a chance to win tiered prizes. The first-place prize is a custom-made, life size 24-karat gold plated carrot plus an additional $100,000.

"Here at McCormick, we are always finding creative ways to make special occasions flavorful and fun," said Alia Kemet, Senior Vice President, Global Creative & Digital Transformation at McCormick & Company. "With the launch of the "24-Carrot Gold" Ice Cream with Cookie Crumble recipe, this holiday season can also be fantastic by encouraging individuals and families to tap into their inner chef, while rewarding them with an easy to enter, golden-worthy giveaway."

Weighing nearly 600 grams, the carrot features a 14-karat solid gold interior, plated in 24-karat gold, and is custom made by Ben Baller (Ben Yang) and Slauson Steve (Steve Her)'s company IF & Co. The high-end, celebrity brand created many pieces for the hip-hop community and young Hollywood such as Drake, Justin Bieber and The Kardashians.

"McCormick is a household name who has been adding spice to our lives growing up," said Ben Baller and Slauson Steve, co-founders of IF & Co. "We are excited to take on this Easter partnership to create something special with a brand that really hits home."

By visiting McCormick.com or downloading the Flavor Maker App consumers will discover a curated and crafty Easter collection, featuring 24 recipes organized by other colorful categories, including "Good as Gold" Carrots, Eggs Over Easter, Everybunny Likes Brunch, and Easter Extras. Each category is themed to the "golden" components that make any Easter occasion a success - carrots, eggs, brunch, and family-friendly recipes. The following are a few traditional and out-of-the-basket recipes included in the digital collection:

Consumers will also find an exclusive recipe for "24-Carrot Gold" Ice Cream with Cookie Crumble, only available in the Flavor Maker app. This frozen treat with a crunchy twist will make you the cook to beat this Easter season. Along the way to finding this recipe, consumers can enter for a chance to win a first place of $100,000 and a custom-made 24-karat gold plated carrot (1), or one of the 100 second place prizes of a $100 McCormick Shop gift card. Winners will be chosen at random and receive emails with the prize information and collection instructions. Limit: one entry per person/email address.

For full rules, eligibility requirements, and prize descriptions, visit www.mccormick.com/24-carrot-terms. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ in AL/NE, 21+ in MS). Enter between April 8, 2022 and April 17, 2022. Sponsored by McCormick & Co. Void where prohibited and outside U.S. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts :

Kelly Gambarani

McCormick

Kelly_Gambarani@mccormick.com

Amber Booth

Sunshine Sachs

flavors@sunshinesachs.com

