EDPRIVACY BY EDUCATION FRAMEWORK WINS AWARD FOR TOP STUDENT DATA PRIVACY SOLUTION

BEND, Ore., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Framework has been recognized for their student data privacy management service, EdPrivacy. Named winner of the 2022 EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award in the Student Data Privacy Solution category, EdPrivacy by Education Framework is best known for helping simplify and streamline the privacy management process for school districts. This is the second win for EdPrivacy by Education Framework, previously earning the 2018 Cool Tool Award for Security/Privacy.

The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest is the largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be.

"We celebrate who's who and what's next in edtech," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the awards program. "As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge."

President of Education Framework Inc., Jim Onstad added:

"We want to thank the judges for again recognizing EdPrivacy's potential, and to all of the educators and administrators that have supported us along the way. We are proud that our efforts are being recognized and appreciated. Now more than ever, there is an increased awareness surrounding student data privacy, and we are excited to be at the forefront of helping school districts navigate this new frontier."

About EdPrivacy by Education Framework

EdPrivacy by Education Framework is an award-winning subscription based student data privacy management service available to U.S. K-12 school districts. Specializing in on-demand privacy vetting of online resources, EdPrivacy helps educators quickly determine the safety of education technology for use in the classroom. EdPrivacy also has a contract management system that engages vendors on behalf of schools, monitors changes to privacy policies, and ensures vendor compliance with local, state, and federal student privacy laws.

