RealNetworks Appoints Mike Cooley President for KONTXT, Messaging, and Telecom

SEATTLE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) today announced the appointment of Mike Cooley to the newly created position of President for KONTXT, Messaging, and Telecom. This new role is recognition of both the significant progress Real has made in developing KONTXT® into a core platform for Real's future, and the large opportunities available to turn KONTXT into a very significant business at Real.

KONTXT from RealNetworks logo (PRNewswire)

"In just a few short years, KONTXT has become one of the most widely used NLP platforms in the U.S. Telecom industry, blocking millions of pernicious spam and phishing text messages every day," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO, RealNetworks, Inc. "To take KONTXT's business to the next level, we're delighted that Mike Cooley is joining us and will be leading the charge. Our goal is to deploy KONTXT and our other messaging products even more widely to enable our partners to deliver the best mobile experience for consumers worldwide."

Cooley's mission is to drive KONTXT's strategy, sales, and business operations; to lead Real's worldwide efforts in the telecom industry for KONTXT and our other communications products; and to partner with our world class product team to continue to drive forward the development of world class technology, products, and services based on Machine Learning-based Natural Language Processing (NLP).

"RealNetworks has developed best in class, innovative platforms and products to strengthen and protect the telecom industry," said Mike Cooley. "I am very excited to leverage Real's strong technology and mobile product development, and lead the team to find new ways to bring its great products like KONTXT to communication service providers around the world."

Well known and highly respected in the mobile industry, Mike Cooley joins the executive team at RealNetworks with more than 20 years of experience leading mobile and digital growth and strategy operations in the telecom marketplace. He spent most of his career at Sprint Nextel where he held executive roles leading the digital and new ventures group. He co-founded and led digital/ad tech startups including Sundial.com and Pinsight Media, a subsidiary of Sprint. Most recently, he was the SVP/GM Enterprise IOT at Kajeet. Mike has also served as VP of Business Development for Neustar with additional management roles at Fortune 500 companies like Motorola and Deloitte Consulting. Mike was awarded his MBA from the University of Michigan and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Tufts University.

Today, RealNetworks enables global mobile operators to secure and maximize their messaging capabilities through its leading edge interoperability, AI machine learning and value-added messaging services. RealNetworks' Metcalf® Inter-Carrier Messaging (ICM) platform powers SMS Inter-connect solutions for mobile operators worldwide. KONTXT is Real's patented NLP platform which categorizes and blocks over 20 million fraudulent text messages, images, and voice calls per day, to help carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text/voice message classification and antispam activity.

About RealNetworks

Building on a 25+ year legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks® has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. KONTXT® (KONTXT.com) is Real's patented NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for categorizing and blocking fraudulent text messages, images, and voice calls, to help carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

RealNetworks, Metcalf, and KONTXT are registered trademarks of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Lisa Amore, Amore PR for RealNetworks. Mobile: 206-954-8006. lisa@amorepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.