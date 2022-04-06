Submit Photos/Videos
GemCap Funds $4.0 million Facility for a Munitions Manufacturer

Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

SAN ANTONIO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GemCap provided a $4.0 million facility consisting of a working capital revolver, an equipment term loan, and a mortgage for a munitions manufacturer which wholesales and retails its inventory.  "This is a high-growth, high-demand industry and we're happy to assist our client's growth," says Richard Ellis, Co-President.  "GemCap continues to focus on assisting small and mid-sized businesses across a diverse range of industries"

GemCap, an innovative lending firm, provides senior-secured, commercial asset-based loans and accounts receivable factoring facilities to low and middle market businesses within the United States & Canada, as well as in-transit inventories en route to the United States. Loans range from $1 million to $10 million, and factoring facilities can be as little as $100,000.  Collateral groups include: inventories (consumer & industrial), receivables, equipment, real estate and intellectual property.

For inquiries to GemCap, please reach either David Ellis or Richard Ellis at ellis@gemcapsolutions.com.

www.gemcapsolutions.com 

9901 I.H. 10 West, Suite 800, San Antonio, TX 78230

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.