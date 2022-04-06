STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devyser´s annual report 2021 has today been published on the company´s website.

The report is available on: https://investors.devyser.com/en/reports-presentations

The financial year covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons below, on April 6, 2022 at 14:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Alpsten, CEO

E-mail: fredrik.alpsten@devyser.com

Tel: +46 706 673 106

Sabina Berlin, CFO

E-mail: sabina.berlin@devyser.com

Tel: +46 739 519 502

About Devyser Diagnostics AB (publ)

Devyser is specialized in the development, manufacture, and sales of diagnostic kits. The products are sold to routine diagnostic laboratories in more than 45 countries. The products are used for complex DNA testing within hereditary diseases, oncology, and transplantation. The products are used to guide targeted cancer therapies, to enable a wide array of genetic tests, as well as in post-transplant follow-up. Devyser's product development focuses on simplifying and streamlining complex testing processes to improve throughput, reduce hands-on time and produce accurate and trusted results. Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Devyser's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: DVYSR). The company's certified adviser is Redeye AB, e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se and telephone number +46 8 121 576 90. For more information, please visit www.devyser.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13649/3541165/1560562.pdf Devyser publishes annual report for 2021

View original content:

SOURCE Devyser Diagnostics AB