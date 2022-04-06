Deloitte and VMware Collaborate to Launch Strategic Distributed Cloud Practice

The Deloitte VMware Distributed Cloud practice will help transform business IT via enhanced capabilities for automation, edge computing, IoT and AI/ML

For the third consecutive year, Deloitte recognized by VMware with 2022 Partner Achievement Award

NEW YORK and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte and VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) announced the creation of the Deloitte VMware Distributed Cloud (DVDC) practice to help clients transform their businesses and the industries they serve by more effectively implementing and utilizing distributed cloud architectures. The Deloitte and VMware alliance, and now the strategic DVDC practice, will help clients more effectively and efficiently implement distributed cloud architectures, including public, private and the edge, to deliver impactful transformations and address unique industry considerations. This launch is the direct result of close alignment and collaboration between Deloitte and VMware, which now sees Deloitte recognized with a VMware Partner Achievement award for the third consecutive year.

The strategic DVDC practice area within Deloitte will provide advanced software engineering and multi-cloud services capabilities to clients to accelerate product velocity, enabled across distributed cloud environments. Deloitte and VMware will help clients pivot to modern software engineering by enhancing developer experience and enabling tools and services to deliver more efficient and effective development and delivery of products and applications. Deloitte's industry cloud solutions bring together pertinent client experience from similar work, leading practices and methods for assured outcomes, pre-integrated ecosystems of software, reference architecture, business transformation elements, and delivery accelerators. VMware Cross-Cloud™ services, particularly VMware Tanzu, will provide a modern cloud-native apps platform in an ecosystem strategy that enables Deloitte to deliver apps to production faster and more securely across industries such as retail, public sector, health care, financial services and automotive.

"The Deloitte VMware Distributed Cloud practice will focus on transforming our client's technology to become an innovation enabler. A leading provider of multi-cloud services, the DVDC practice leverages VMware's innovative multi-cloud infrastructure, management and migration technologies; and Tanzu modern application capabilities with Deloitte's extensive software engineering and digital transformation capabilities to guide organizations through their journey," said Ranjit Bawa, principal and U.S. cloud leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "I am extremely proud of how we have scaled this practice area which allows us to deliver modern application and hence business outcomes across on-premises, edge and public cloud."

"VMware and Deloitte have a proven track record of helping clients achieve faster, more predictable outcomes, realize faster time to value on new products and services, and deliver innovation-driven differentiation in the most highly competitive industries around the world," said Zia Yusuf, senior vice president of strategic ecosystem and industry solutions, VMware. "As exemplified by being a multi-year VMware Partner Achievement award winner, it's clear that VMware and Deloitte are fully aligned on our commitment to delivering outcomes as a service to our mutual clients."

