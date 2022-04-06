Celerion Announces Investment in ADME Suite of Services

The leader in early clinical development expands ADME suite to meet ongoing demand.

LINCOLN, Neb., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerion, a clinical research organization (CRO) to the biopharmaceutical industry, has announced that it has made a significant investment in its ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion) suite of services to meet continuously increasing demand to conduct these studies. This investment includes expanding laboratory space, adding new capabilities as well as a dedicated customer service team.

Celerion has invested in new state-of-the-art equipment and laboratory space to perform on-site scintillation counting allowing for radioactivity recovery results to be delivered in real-time. This service ensures high total recovery of radioactive dose while providing for efficient clinical study conduct. What's more, this investment has also enabled Celerion to double capacity of lab throughput.

In addition to running human ADME studies, Celerion offers innovative metabolite identification and profiling. Celerion is one of the few laboratories using the newest and most advanced High Resolution Mass Spectrometry (HR-MS) Metabolite Profiling and Identification instrumentation and technologies to identify major metabolites, important metabolites (MIST), and unique metabolites.

"With over 100 radiolabeled studies and 800 participants dosed, our experience in ADME studies ensures clients' studies run efficiently and effectively from initial planning through to the final report," said Phil Bach, Celerion's Vice President of Global Clinical Research. "Additionally, our clinical and bioanalytical services are located within the same facility, enabling faster access to quality data and savings in time and cost."

Celerion has dedicated pharmacy staff consisting of Pharm D's and registered technicians with over 40 years of Phase I experience. We have an authorized nuclear pharmacist to run all ADME studies and assign a lead pharmacist to each new study. The pharmacist will be involved with the study from start-up to close out and available for any consultation needed. All pharmacy staff are cross-trained on all protocols and all pharmacy functions. "From compounding formulation through data received our dedicated operational team along with a nuclear pharmacist and lab director work to provide a one stop shop for all of your ADME needs", Bach added.

