Layla Sleep Celebrates Best-Selling Kapok Pillow with a Limited-Time Sale: Buy-One-Get-One 70% off.

Leading Direct-to-Consumer Bedding Brand Hits Historic Milestone, selling over 200,000 Kapok Pillows

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Layla Sleep has quickly become one of the most popular direct-to-consumer mattress brands. Few people know that Layla Sleep also sells the best pillow. The company recently surpassed the benchmark of 200,000 Kapok Pillows sold. They're offering an unprecedented limited-time sale to celebrate:

Buy One Kapok Pillow , Get One 70% OFF. Use code "KAPOK" at checkout; the offer expires at midnight PST on 4/12/22.

120 Night Money Back Guarantee - Love it, or return it for a full refund.

The Layla Kapok Pillow is remarkably comfortable and can be customized to your individual height/loft preference. It's made with the same attention to detail and commitment to sustainability that have been a hallmark of Layla Sleep. In 2017, the Kapok Pillow was Layla Sleep's first sleep accessory. Its unmatched design and construction are a testament to the quality of Layla Sleep, which has helped elevate the brand, making them so successful in the highly competitive bedding space.

The Layla Kapok Pillow incorporates high-density shredded memory foam carefully combined with lush, silky fibers harvested from the seed pods of the Kapok tree. Kapok fibers are softer than cotton but weigh just an eighth as much as cotton, allowing the Layla Kapok Pillow to deliver cool comfort and breathability while providing the proper head and neck support for a refreshing night's sleep.

Its revolutionary design makes the Layla Kapok Pillow the perfect choice for any sleeper. The pillow is generously filled and includes a discreet zipper that allows sleepers to remove as much filling as they wish to customize to their individual comfort needs and sleeping positions. This means that you can have the right amount of loft and firmness you desire, whether you are a back, stomach, or side sleeper.

Two hundred thousand sleepers have already discovered the Layla Kapok Pillow's unbeatable comfort and value, and everyone from happy customers to prestigious review publications has sung its praises. That's probably why it has over 2,000 five-stars reviews. Layla Sleep looks forward to the next 200,000 satisfied sleepers, dreaming the night away on the world's best pillow.

The Layla kapok retails between $109 for a Queen and $129 for a King. To learn more or to purchase, visit https://laylasleep.com/product/layla-pillow .

