Truck-Lite Adds New Vice President to Oversee Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Seasoned executive joins U.S. leadership team, bringing focus and energy to operations in Pennsylvania

FALCONER, New York, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck-Lite has hired Aaron Justice as Vice President of Operations to lead the manufacturing, supply chain and quality functions for its U.S. business unit, including oversight of three Truck-Lite manufacturing facilities in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"Today's LED lighting is increasingly electronic, more intelligent and more efficient — a trend that will accelerate as commercial vehicles to shift to electric power," said Doug Wolma, President of Clarience Technologies. "Aaron has joined Truck-Lite at an exciting time in our industry, and we look forward to his leadership to ensure the company is best prepared to deliver the right products customers will need for tomorrow."

Justice most recently served as Plant Manager at Eaton Corporation and has more than seven years of manufacturing leadership experience. He also served for over 10 years in the United States Air Force. Justice holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a minor in Civil Engineering from the United States Military Academy, and a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations from Vanderbilt University.

"Truck-Lite is a strong brand that's trusted by commercial transportation customers, a testament to the hard-working employees across the Pennsylvania region for the past 65 years," said Justice. "I am thrilled to be joining Truck-Lite to help ensure our manufacturing operations continue to set the standard for the industry well into the future."

"At the Speed of Light" Energizes Culture and Renews Commitment to Region

Truck-Lite was founded in Jamestown, New York, in 1955 and maintains a strong presence across the region today. Truck-Lite and parent Clarience Technologies employs nearly 1,000 people in the region – approximately one-third of its entire global workforce – across three Truck-Lite U.S. manufacturing locations in McElhattan, Wellsboro, and Coudersport, PA, as well as at the Truck-Lite Corporate Headquarters in Falconer, NY, and the Clarience Technologies Global Research and Development Center in Pittsburgh

Though the brand is no stranger to innovation –Truck-Lite created the first sealed light over 65 years ago which sparked a revolution in truck and trailer safety lighting—the need for new innovations has grown as electric, autonomous and connected vehicle technologies arrive to commercial transportation. Truck-Lite recently introduced "At the Speed of Light," an initiative to accelerate development of new technology applications and product innovations that better serve customers, for this reason.

The industry's shift toward electric is also a major reason driving the company's decision to relocate Truck-Lite corporate headquarters from Falconer, New York to Knowledge Park at Penn State Behrend in Erie, PA. The new facility is expected to be fully operational in summer, 2022. This state-of-the-art facility will house an innovation lab and provides the company endless opportunities to collaborate with students, academics and other technology leaders in the area surrounding the university.

About Truck-Lite

Truck-Lite Co., LLC, a Clarience Technologies company, is a global technology leader focused on forward and safety lighting, wiring harnesses, turn signals and safety accessories for the medium- and heavy-duty truck, trailer, off-road and commercial vehicle industries. The company is headquartered in Falconer, NY, with additional U.S. facilities in Coudersport, McElhattan and Wellsboro, PA and international facilities in Harlow, England and Puebla, Mexico.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations for the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management and enhance safety on and off the road. Since our Truck-Lite brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Truck-Lite