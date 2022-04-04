New TriEagle Energy Plan Helps Texans Save With Free A/C and Heater Tune-Ups

TriEagle Simple Savings Plus A/C CareSM offers proactive HVAC maintenance with price-protected electricity rates

IRVING, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriEagle Energy is offering customers peace of mind and savings during the hottest and coldest months of the year with TriEagle Simple Savings Plus A/C CareSM. The new plan gives customers a competitive, price-protected rate for the electricity they use, plus one free A/C and one free heater tune-up every year. With a properly running HVAC system, customers can save up to 30% on heating and cooling costs during Texas' most extreme seasons.

"As we've all been reminded, summer – and winter – can bring unpredictable and extreme weather to Texas which makes a reliable heating and cooling system a necessity," said Sam Sen, vice president TriEagle Energy solutions. "We want our customers entering these seasons with the peace of mind that comes with a routine, scheduled A/C or heater checkup – knowing their systems are running efficiently and that they're maximizing on overall savings."

TriEagle Simple Savings Plus A/C CareSM provides maintenance from Service Experts Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing, a leading heating and cooling system service provider across the US and Canada. Each tune-up comes with 24/7 priority scheduling with their certified technicians and includes a comprehensive cleaning, examination, and a home health report on each visit. Customers also receive a 15% discount on any necessary repairs.

"In today's busy world, it's easy to forget about routine maintenance. But this crucial step can prevent costly repairs at the most inconvenient times of the year," Sen added. "Our TriEagle customers can feel comfortable in their homes knowing their HVAC units are in top shape from technicians they can trust."

About TriEagle Energy

TriEagle Energy is a Texas-based retail energy provider offering electricity service to residential and commercial customers. With innovative products, outstanding customer service, and transparent pricing, thousands have entrusted their power needs to TriEagle since 2003. TriEagle is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business and an active member of the Retail Energy Supply Association (RESA). Visit trieagleenergy.com and vistracorp.com for additional information. TriEagle Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10064

View original content:

SOURCE TriEagle Energy