InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower Accessory for Toddlers (CNP-114)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My two-year-old daughter was afraid to use the shower. I thought there could be a better way to transition from bathing to showering," said an inventor, from South Windsor, Conn., "so I invented the FLOWER SHOWER. My design could make showering fun and fear-free for toddlers."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for toddlers to transition to taking a shower. In doing so, it enhances fun and safety. It also provides added peace of mind and could help to alleviate fears. The invention features a child-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with toddlers and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

