Are You a Texas Innovator? TXi To Host Trade Show & Job Fair in San Antonio

Are You a Texas Innovator? TXi To Host Trade Show & Job Fair in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Innovators (TXi), a media outlet and hub for innovation across Texas, will host the first annual Texas Innovators Showcase , sponsored by Staffing Solutions , on May 3 at Granberry Hills in San Antonio, Texas. The free event takes place from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and includes a trade show and job fair to unite hungry applicants with the region's business leaders.

The first-ever Texas Showcase will host a trade show and job fair on May 3 at Granberry Hills in San Antonio. (PRNewswire)

What To Expect at the Showcase

For job seekers in Texas, the Texas Innovators Showcase offers a job fair, networking, workshops, panels of speakers, and an opportunity to hear the current market needs of the region's business owners and innovators.

Industries

Cybersecurity

Finance

Human Resources

Payroll

Healthcare

Information Technology

Speaker Panels

The panels begin at 10 a.m. and will cover a range of topics and industries. Additional speakers will be added throughout the coming weeks.

Healthcare: Will Current Innovation Trends Impact Health Systems?

Cynthia Ramos - New Era - New Era

Jamie Lagarde - Sedera Health - Sedera Health

Marketing: Using Innovation as a Strategy To Build Your Brand

JR Reichl - Marketing Consultant - Marketing Consultant

Sergio Luna - Rojo 032 - Rojo 032

Recruiting: Why Companies Must Innovate to Attract + Retain Talent

Rebecca Dartez - L.K Jordan & Associates - L.K& Associates

Jana Berton - Tri-Starr Group - Tri-Starr Group

Lauren Costley - Deacon Recruiting - Deacon Recruiting

Rob Dodson - CyberOps Training Academy - CyberOps Training Academy

Leadership: Preparing Leaders For An Evolving Society

Sean Azzaro - River City Community Church - River City Community Church

Yoan Mora - River City Community Church - River City Community Church

Manny Diotte - The Ferrari Kid - The Ferrari Kid

Lindsay Houchen - SummitTrek Coaching - SummitTrek Coaching

Finance: Why Banks Must Innovate or Die Out

Robert Berry - Bank of America - Bank of America

Joe Gubic - ABIP CPAs & Advisors - ABIP CPAs & Advisors

Law: Is 2022 The Year Lawyers Invest in Innovation?

David Vanderhider - Dykema Law

Desi Martinez - Martinez & Associates, PLLC - Martinez & Associates, PLLC

The event is open to the public. Those interested in attending can register for free here . Admission includes lunch and a VIP happy hour.

About TXi

Texas Innovators is a media outlet and news platform focused on showcasing the inspiring stories of innovators throughout Texas. Created to provide a central hub for the stories of those guiding Texas into the future, TXi was formed from the stories of innovation its creators hear daily. As an HR service provider, creators Matt Lowman and Jason Halsey have front-row seats to the powerful innovations driven by their clients at HR Service Partners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Innovators