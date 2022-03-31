MASSAGE ENVY CELEBRATES NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced the winners of its annual gala awards program.

"Each year our great brand recognizes the incredible achievements of the most outstanding franchisee and franchised location employees," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy Franchising CEO. "It's very difficult to choose the best of the best from franchised locations because the stories of the impact they have on their members and their communities is all so inspiring. All of the nominees and the winners personify our brand purpose of helping people feel their best, and I am so proud of every one of them."

The following awards were presented for the 2021 calendar year:

National Franchisee of the Year: Mark Preetorius , Atlanta, Ga. Preetorius, who owns four franchised locations in Georgia , was recognized as an exemplary franchisee who personifies the brand's core values of optimism, gratitude, excellence, consistency, and empathy, and motivates others to adopt those same values. According to an employee who works at one of Preetorius' franchised locations, "Our franchisee's dedication to the ideas of committed teamwork and community outreach have allowed our clinics and the staff to operate with the assurance that they are guided by an individual who sees that the big picture is painted with many different strokes, and no single artist creates a collective masterpiece." With over 7 years as a Massage Envy franchisee, we are thrilled to celebrate Mark's contributions to the brand and his community.





National Manager of the Year : Dustin Schneider , Charleston, SC . Schneider, who works at the West Ashley franchised location in Charleston , owned by Caitlin Daly , was recognized as the most outstanding franchised location manager because he inspires the best in others and achieves business excellence in the pursuit of helping people feel their best. "Dustin shows up and proves he is a true leader ready to face whatever challenges come his way," Daly said. "He is adaptable, open to change and improvement, continuously optimistic, and consistently leads the team with excellence."





National Therapist of the Year: Jing Shi , Mountain View, Ca. Shi, who works at the Mountain View franchised location, owned by Linda Wenge , was recognized as the Massage Therapist who best personifies a commitment to helping members and guests through the power of massage and assisted stretch. Wenge had this to say about Shi, " "Jing stands out as the most productive, the most requested, the most pre-booked massage therapist among all the therapists that I have encountered."





National Esthetician of the Year: Elizabeth Knapik , Henderson, Nev. Knapik, who works at the Lake Meade Crossing franchised location, owned by Marissa and Mario Hawkins , was recognized as the esthetician who best exemplifies the Massage Envy brand's commitment to helping members and guests with their skin care journey. "Excellence is the culmination of a thousand consistent steps. In the past six years with the brand, this outstanding esthetician has made incredible strides," Marissa Hawkins said."





National Sales Associate of The Year: Shawn Remfry , Kansas City, Mo. Remfry, who works at the Tom Watson Parkway franchised location, owned by Les Snyder , was recognized as the extraordinary Sales Associate who develops connections with clients, guides their membership, and delivers on the brand promise of helping people feel their best. According to Snyder, when asked to describe the winner in one word, customers had this to say, "Awesome," "Sweet," "Caring," "Helpful."

This year's awards gala, held March 23 in Oxon Hill, Md., just across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, was sponsored by Jan Marini Skin Research, and PCA Skin. "We deeply appreciate our sponsors for their support of this wonderful event as well as their dedication to this great brand throughout the year," said Stiller.

