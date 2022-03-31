Main Line Health Hospitals Recognized as a "World's Best" by Newsweek

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital, part of Main Line Health, were named as one of the "World's Best Hospitals" by Newsweek. This annual list recognizes top hospitals in the world based on a detailed analysis of their quality care, performance, talent, reputation, innovation, culture, and overall growth.

Main Line Health (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for the exemplary care our teams provide to patients across the region. Their dedication, especially throughout these last two years of the pandemic, is a testament to their professionalism and resiliency in the face of relentless challenges," said Jack Lynch, FACHE, President and CEO of Main Line Health.

As part of Main Line Health's commitment to providing the quality care its community deserves, Main Line Health will continue to lead efforts in advancing new options to diagnose and treat illnesses, offer nationally-ranked training programs for young talents, and remain innovative in an everchanging world.

The rankings were developed in partnership with data research firm Statista Inc.

About Main Line Health:

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine to treat and cure disease while also playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to keep our community and ourselves well ahead. A team of more than 10,000 employees, 3,000 nurses and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health System.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's premier facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, King of Prussia and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care, and service, including U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, System Magnet® designation; the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect, equity, and inclusion, has proudly received awards in this area and has embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education, and research to help patients stay healthy and live their best lives.

Media Contact:

Cathy Moss

System Director, Communications

917-301-6773

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Main Line Health