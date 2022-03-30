Tachyus's CEO Fernando Gutierrez introduces Aurion, a complete platform to manage GHG emissions, at this year's Carbon Tracking and Reporting Conference

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus is pleased to announce that CEO Fernando Gutierrez will be presenting Aurion at the Carbon Tacking and Reporting Energy Conference Network to be held this year in Houston, TX from March 30-3, 2022.

Tachyus Corporation - www.tachyus.com (PRNewsfoto/Tachyus) (PRNewswire)

Aurion is Tachyus' ESG Integrated & Collaborative Solution Platform that was developed to assist O&G companies in modeling, quantifying, monitoring, forecasting, and reporting carbon emissions. While Aurion's original concentration is on oil and gas, it can be applied to a variety of sectors.

Many investors in the oil and gas industry have turned their attention to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) since President Joe Biden re-entered the Paris Agreement, making ESG measures a must before any investment.

Thirty seven oil companies in the U.S. have recently set ESG goals and science-based emission reduction targets that include reporting Carbon and Gas emissions as per a financial filings analysis of companies done by EY. They face a key challenge in bridging their emissions goals to the operational plans and hence need to answer the question "will the company be able to meet its Net Zero targets considering current and future operational plans?"

Leveraging Tachyus expertise in Physics embedded machine learning reservoir models, Aurion bridges this gap by creating a model of emissions that is linked to production and to reservoir models, and can forecast the impact of operational decisions in emissions.

Fernando will be speaking to an audience of HSE and ESG specialists from several O&G companies and sharing the stage with executives from Shell, Occidental, Equinor, Chesapeake as well as NASA and various consulting companies in the ESG space.

To learn more about the conference, keynotes and other speakers, and how to register, visit https://carbontrackingandreporting.energyconferencenetwork.com/

To learn more about Aurion visit www.aurion.app

To learn more about Tachyus visit www.tachyus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tachyus