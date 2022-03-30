Paine Schwartz Completes Strategic Investment in Hendrix Genetics, a Leading Multi-Species Animal Genetics and Technology Company

BOXMEER, Netherlands and SAN MATEO, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hendrix Genetics (the "Company"), a leading multi-species animal genetics and technology company and Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the completion of Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund V's strategic investment in the Company. With the transaction complete, the Company is poised to continue investing across its breeding programs, enhancing its technology and data capabilities, growing its global customer base and expanding into new markets.

"With the completion of this investment, we are beginning Hendrix Genetics' next phase of growth and success," said Thijs Hendrix, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hendrix Genetics. "We are pleased to officially welcome the teams from Paine Schwartz, Mitsui & Co., Rabo Investments and our other new partners and look forward to benefiting from their expertise and support. Together, we will build on our strong foundation and provide our genetics and breeding solutions to customers across the global food chain."

Jolanda van Haarlem, Chief Executive Officer of Hendrix Genetics, said, "This is an exciting and important time for Hendrix Genetics. With our new investors now on board, we are well prepared to accelerate our evolution, enhance our industry-leading capabilities and become an even better partner to our valued customers. We intend to move full speed ahead as we work to meet the global food challenge head-on with technology and innovative solutions for the animal protein sector delivered to more markets around the globe."

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz, said, "With its best-in-class data and technology-enabled breeding programs, we believe that Hendrix Genetics is poised to capture significant opportunities ahead. Hendrix Genetics directly aligns with our focus on investing in companies across the food chain with sustainability at their core. We look forward to collaborating with our co-investors and supporting the Hendrix Genetics team as they grow the business and continue to set the standard for sustainable animal breeding."

Paine Schwartz and its affiliated co-investors, including Mitsui & Co. and Rabo Investments (the investment arm of Rabobank Group), now hold 50% ownership in the Company with Hendrix Genetics' co-founders, Thijs Hendrix and Antoon van den Berg, holding the remaining 50% ownership position in the Company.

Founded in 2005, Hendrix Genetics is a leading multi-species animal genetics and technology company with primary activities in turkeys, laying hens, traditional poultry, swine, salmon, trout and shrimp breeding. Backed by a strong portfolio of leading brands, Hendrix Genetics aims to provide innovative and sustainable genetic solutions to meet the growing global demand for food. Learn more about our history and how we embrace the past to catch the future at www.hendrix-genetics.com.

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

