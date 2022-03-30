Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Akastor ASA: Annual Report and Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021

Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA publishes its Annual Report, including the board's Corporate Governance Statement, and Environmental, Social and Governance Report for 2021. The reports are attached and are also available at the company's website www.akastor.com.

Akastor has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12, cf section 5-5, of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-annual-report-and-environmental-social-and-governance-report-2021-301513551.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.