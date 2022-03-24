Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson's Premium Cannabis Brand, Announces Acquisition of Majority Stake in Ric Flair Drip, Inc.

Strategic Alliance with Ric Flair, 16 Time World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion Establishes Tyson 2.0 as Leading Cannabis Brand Powerhouse

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson 2.0 , legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's newly launched cannabis company, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Ric Flair Drip, Inc., the 16 time World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion's business entity with an aim to launch a second celebrity cannabis line in its portfolio furthering their house of brands strategy.

Tyson 2.0 (PRNewswire)

Tyson 2.0's strategic alliance with Ric Flair, popularly known as "Nature Boy®," enables the company to assume control of Ric Flair's trademarks and intellectual properties to launch cannabis flower and edible products under the Ric Flair brand name in the near future.

Launched in October 2021, Tyson 2.0 brings to market innovative, high-quality, Tyson-branded cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility to consumers nationwide. Co-founded by Mike Tyson as Chief Brand Officer and Chad Bronstein as Chairman, and led by Adam Wilks, Chief Executive Officer - the company partners with world-class cannabis retailers and leading multi-state operators to provide a suite of products designed to reach consumers in legal markets.

"Thanks to Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0, I've become a true cannabis advocate and enthusiast. I am thrilled to partner with a long time friend and fellow warrior whom I greatly admire and respect," said Ric Flair. "There are a lot of synergies between me and Mike - we've both had many ups and downs, but we keep going at life. With Mike's passion for cannabis, Chad and Adam's industry knowledge, I look forward to creating cannabis products that will appeal to my national fanbase. Tyson 2.0 products make me go 'WOOOOO!', and soon my fans everywhere can get in the Ric Flair state of mind – limousine riding, jet-flying, feeling good, and 'WOOOOO!'"

Tyson 2.0's latest venture with Ric Flair establishes the Company as a leading celebrity cannabis brand powerhouse. Since its launch in October 2021, the company continues to execute its nationwide growth strategy bringing Tyson 2.0 branded products to consumers and fans nationwide. Through licensing, cultivation and agreements, Tyson 2.0 products are available across dispensaries and retail locations across the states of Colorado, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Michigan with plans to expand nationally and internationally.

"For the last fifty years, Ric has been synonymous with high impact, high energy experiences," said Chad Bronstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, Tyson 2.0. "Similar to how we rolled out Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair cannabis products will reach nationwide distribution through our robust network of industry partners. With flower strains named after Ric's iconic sayings like 'limousine riding' and 'jet-flying', we aim to honor Ric's energy and share it with his fans."

Bronstein continued, "Tyson 2.0 is establishing itself as a cannabis marketing and celebrity licensing powerhouse. Our aim is to bring more celebrity brands to market in the coming months."

Ric Flair will be featured in the seventh episode of Peacock's first ever WWE original series, WWE Evil which begins streaming exclusively on Peacock starting Thursday, March 24. The eight-part docuseries, created and hosted by John Cena, the first-ever original from WWE Studios takes an unprecedented look inside the psyche of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE, unveiling rare behind-the-scenes details from some of the biggest names in the industry and their impact on mainstream culture.

For more information on Tyson 2.0, visit Tyson20.com . Tyson 2.0-branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com .

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tyson 2.0