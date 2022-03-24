St. Croix Hospice Earns Highest Honors in Quality from National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization

OAKDALE, Minn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has earned four rings in the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) Quality Connections program, recognizing hospice agencies for continuous quality improvement. Four rings is the highest rating that can be awarded to a hospice agency.

"We're proud to be recognized for quality in the four areas of education, application, measurement and innovation," said Ashley Arnold, Vice President of Clinical Services for St. Croix Hospice. "We have always known our clinical care was excellent and this latest award reinforces that."

NHPCO Quality Connection rings were awarded to 116 hospice organizations this year – the inaugural year of the program. Out of those organizations, only 12 earned the top honor of all four rings. According to the NHPCO, "Quality Connections participants are required to achieve milestones within defined timeframes by participating in education and competence, application of education, performance measurement, and innovation that promotes high quality care delivery, that leads to service excellence."

"NHPCO's recognition of St. Croix Hospice's agency-wide quality is a huge honor," said Arnold. "This is a clear testament to the superior care St. Croix Hospice provides to all patients and the high priority our staff place on clinical excellence every day."

Currently, St. Croix Hospice's 1,000+ employees serve nearly 3,000 patients and their families daily across nine states in the Midwest. The agency specializes exclusively in expert hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Local multidisciplinary care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

