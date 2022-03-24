PointsBet Canada joins RNation; Announces new partnership with Ottawa REDBLACKS and TD Place

Multi-year agreement includes REDBLACKS jersey patch and naming rights of the TD Place PointsBet Sideline Club

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ottawa REDBLACKS, TD Place and PointsBet Canada have entered an exciting new partnership that will see one of the country's most dynamic new sportsbooks become the official sportsbook of Canadian football in Ottawa and their home facility beginning this season.

PointsBet Canada (PRNewswire)

"It is hard to imagine anything more Canadian than the Canadian Football League (CFL) in Ottawa," said Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer of PointsBet Canada. "We are excited to be working with one of the premier franchises in the CFL and can't wait to bring a new, unrivalled form of entertainment to REDBLACKS fans."

The innovative partnership will see the PointsBet Canada logo proudly featured on all REDBLACKS jerseys this season, along with prominent branding throughout TD Place. PointsBet Canada also becomes the new presenting sponsor of the PointsBet Sideline Club at TD Place, the best destination for REDBLACKS fans seeking an up-close and personal view of the game from field level.

"We proudly wave the Canadian and CFL flag in the Nation's Capital and it was important to us that that this partnership be with a Canadian operator who not only knows the City of Ottawa, but also loves the CFL and appreciates our REDBLACKS fans and the passion they have for our team and our league," said OSEG President and CEO Mark Goudie. "We proudly welcome PointsBet Canada to RNation and look forward to an exciting, innovative relationship and an exceptional game experience in the PointsBet Sideline Club."

Founded in Australia, PointsBet is entering the Canadian market having already become one of the fastest growing operators in the United States. On February 3, 2022, PointsBet Canada became one of the first sportsbooks regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) in advance of market launch on April 4th.

"We're always looking for ways to add to the REDBLACKS experience at TD Place," said Adrian Sciarra, Senior Vice President, Sports Business Operation, OSEG. "Partnering with a reputable and innovative company like PointsBet Canada will do just that."

"PointsBet Canada is committed to building an identity that acknowledges the little intricacies that make us all proud to be Canadian. Nothing says Canadian like three downs, a 55-yard line and the rouge," added Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial Officer for PointsBet Canada. "We are excited to add a little bit more red and black to RNation for years to come!"

About PointsBet:

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About the Ottawa REDBLACKS and TD Place

The Ottawa REDBLACKS entered the CFL as the league's ninth team for the 2014 season. Just two years later, the club would reach its first Grey Cup game and would go on to capture the coveted championship the following year. The REDBLACKS play out of TD Place in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood.

For further information please contact:

Patrick Eichner

Director of Communications

patrick.eichner@pointsbet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PointsBet