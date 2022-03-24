IPC Launches Connexus® ALPHA

Innovative Cloud Edge Solution to Provide Ultra-Low Latency Connectivity for Global Trading Firms

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions for the global financial markets, announced today an expansion of its electronic trading portfolio with the launch of Connexus ALPHA. This leading-edge solution enables hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers and other market participants to connect to key global liquidity venues through ultra-low latency optimized point-to-point optical fiber connections. Market participants that leverage Connexus ALPHA can gain a valuable speed advantage in executing complex trading strategies while reducing the cost of trades.

(PRNewswire)

Connexus ALPHA is a high-performance cloud edge solution that is deeply integrated with the Connexus® Cloud platform, IPC's flagship, award-winning multi-cloud platform for the global financial markets, an ecosystem that interconnects 7,000 diverse capital market participants across 750 cities in over 60 countries.

Connexus ALPHA launches as firms accelerate on executing sophisticated ever-changing cross-asset class trading strategies in a never-ending effort to "beat the market" and achieve superior returns. With the speed-to-market benefits of Connexus ALPHA as part of the Connexus Cloud ecosystem, IPC continues to grow its portfolio and market leadership position in enabling firms to achieve their trading goals and objectives.

"The launch of Connexus ALPHA reinforces our leadership position in ensuring market participants can trade seamlessly across the global financial markets with a state-of-the-art solution," said Bob Santella, IPC's Chief Executive Officer. "In the fast-paced world of electronic trading, having the lowest possible latency to connect to key liquidity venues is a must. With firms having to come up with ever more sophisticated strategies to execute dynamic trading strategies, it is imperative they have world-class infrastructure that provides a competitive edge."

Connexus ALPHA is set to be rolled out globally starting in April 2022. It will provide ultra-low latency connectivity:

In the North American mesh spanning New York , New Jersey equity triangle, Chicago and Toronto

For accessing major liquidity venues in London , Frankfurt and other key continental European locations

Between the global financial quadrilateral of New York , London , Tokyo and Singapore

Between key Asia-Pacific liquidity venues in Hong Kong , Singapore , Sydney and Tokyo

Market participants interested in speaking to IPC's subject matter experts about Connexus ALPHA can schedule a meeting with us here.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit www.ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

Media Contact:

Ganesh Iyer

Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

IPC Systems, Inc.

973-271-8695

Ganesh.Iyer@ipc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IPC