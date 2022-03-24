Demandbase Recognized as Leader in an Impressive 39 G2 Spring 2022 Categories Customer Reviews Reveal Satisfaction in Account-Based Advertising, Buyer Intent Data Tools, Sales Intelligence, and More

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces it has been recognized as a leader in 39 G2 Spring 2022 categories, including 28 G2 Grids. The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence. Demandbase was also awarded the top spot in the Enterprise Grid Report for Account-Based Analytics and Account-Based Attribution and was marked a leader in Account-Based Advertising, Account Data Management, Demand Side Platform (DSP), Account-Based Orchestration, Account-Based Analytics, Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Account Intelligence, Sales Intelligence, Marketing Intelligence and more.

"We are always honored to be included in G2's Grids because they represent the true feelings of our customers," says Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer at Demandbase. "Watching our rankings get higher and higher each quarter shows that we don't rest on our laurels and are committed to helping our customers improve their go-to-market (GTM) success each and every day. We're excited to see our customers leveraging Demandbase Account Intelligence to reshape how they engage with their customers and prospects, and we are honored that they recognize us by repeatedly sharing their success stories with G2."

These rankings are yet another example of Demandbase being recognized as a leader by industry analysts, further supporting its favored position in the B2B GTM industry . To learn more about what real users have to say, or to leave your own review of Demandbase on G2's review page, please visit https://www.g2.com/products/demandbase-abm-platform/reviews .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

