DeepBrain AI Unveils Virtual Humans to Transform Education at the ASU+GSV Summit.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) company headquartered in South Korea, will demonstrate how Virtual Humans enable more engaging experiences at the ASU+GSV Summit held in San Diego, USA, April 4 to 6. With an expected 15,000 visitors, ASU+GSV is North America's largest EdTech exhibition, where leading EdTech companies gather to meet and share cutting-edge technologies and new products.

DeepBrain AI will introduce Virtual Humans and demonstrate how they support increased online and digital learning engagement. Whether implemented as an AI Teacher or AI Tutor, the Virtual Humans guide the learning process with an ultra-realistic video that simulates the instructor-led experience. The Virtual Humans can also be implemented as a chatbot to enable real-time interactive question and answer.

In addition, DeepBrain AI is also exhibiting the "AI STUDIOS" platform, a video synthesis and editing platform that allows for script-to-video editing to produce educational and training video content directly. One of the most prominent features of AI STUDIOS services is that anyone can create video content (lectures, training videos, etc.) featuring Virtual Humans without separate technologies and equipment for video and voice synthesis. DeepBrain AI will provide visitors with hands-on experiences such as selecting the AI model entering the text they want Virtual Humans to say.

DeepBrain AI located at Booth #213 of MANCHESTER GRAND HYATT

