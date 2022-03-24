Ataccama to Debut Data Visualization Tool at Innovate 2022 Event Featuring Top Influencers

Data Journalists from The Guardian and Financial Times to Share Data Visualization Best Practices

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ataccama , a leading enterprise Data Fabric provider, today announced it has opened registration for its annual Ataccama Innovate event. This year's theme is "Telling Stories with Data" and will feature two leading data journalists discussing how they tell stories with data, best practices for data visualization and visualizing data across a range of industries.

Innovate 2022 also serves as the official launch for Ataccama Data Stories , a data visualization module and the most recent enhancement of the Ataccama ONE flagship platform for data management and data governance. Product experts will conduct a series of brief demonstrations illustrating how the rapid data visualization tool drives the creation, presentation and sharing of data in dynamic reports, animations and annotations. They will also address how it can deliver a narrative to tell powerful stories.

Agenda highlights include the following:

Date and Time: March 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET Ataccama Update: Michal Klaus, chief executive officer, Ataccama Influencer Discussion: Mona Chalabi, U.S. data editor at The Guardian

John Burn-Murdoch, chief data reporter at Financial Times Data Stories Overview: Michal Baumgartner, VP of product for Data Stories Product Demos: David Kolinek, VP of product for data governance

Lenka Studnicna, data quality product manager

Himani Pant, senior presales consultant Ataccama Roadmap: Martin Zahumenksy, chief product technology officer PaaS Deployment: Afshin Lotfi, chief executive officer, Ataccama North America

To register for Ataccama Innovate 2022 please visit www.ataccama.com/event .

