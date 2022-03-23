SuperCom Awarded Croatia's first National Electronic Monitoring Project

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, was awarded by the Ministry of Justice and Administration of Croatia the first full-scale electronic monitoring contract in the country and will deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite. This project heralds Croatia joining a long line of countries choosing SuperCom's EM solutions and further expands SuperCom's footprint in Europe.

Through its innovative and proven technology and services, SuperCom aims to help Croatia improve public safety efficacy, reduce prison overcrowding, and lower recidivism. The project will include the PureSecurity RF monitoring solution, providing continuous tracking of offenders in house arrest. The project is set to cover all EM offender programs within Croatia for a duration of five years.

The award was won through a formal competitive bid process, against other EM vendors with an established EU presence. SuperCom expects to deploy the initial order and generate revenues shortly after the project launch.

This award will go through the customary standstill waiting period before contract signing is approved and the project is launched. SuperCom management expects to provide further information on such in follow-up announcements.

"We are pleased to have received this award, scoring higher than any of the other players in this competitive tender. We are honored to help new countries benefit from the many advantages of electronic monitoring programs and support their initiatives by being their partners, side by side, in building the needed infrastructure and project deployment. We see the continuous adoption of our EM technology and services by a growing number of European nations as a clear demonstration of the trust in and validation of the quality of our offerings," commented company President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi.

"European countries as well as some of the others to select our EM technology are among the most advanced and evolved EM countries in the world, practicing a modernized and effective approach towards alternatives to incarceration and emphasizing offenders' successful re-entry into society. Our current flourishing EM projects and upcoming ones can further serve us as strong reference points and concrete customer validation. We believe our rapid expansion and growing brand recognition in Europe and the U.S. ideally position us to capitalize on an valuable pipeline of EM project opportunities worldwide. And we expect to win more projects going forward," Ordan concluded.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

