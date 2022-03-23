Nintex Named a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2022

New report by independent research and advisory firm identifies Nintex as a market leading software provider of advanced Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced it has been named a leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, 2022 based on a review of 20 major providers in the market by the independent research and advisory firm.

In the report, Aragon recognizes the increasingly important role of digital transaction management in helping enterprises successfully navigate the COVID era. With many employees still working remotely, the firm says, "Paperless transactions are the way that business gets done, and DTM providers have been a key reason for enterprise success during this time."

"Meeting the digital demands of customers and employees to transform the way people work is just as critical today as it was at the start of the pandemic," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Nintex is honored to be named a Leader for the second consecutive year, and our ongoing commitment is to help the global Nintex community of customers and partners turn paper-based and repetitive processes into fully digital experiences with our easy-to-use, intelligent automation platform."

Within the report, Aragon Research examines the complete capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform to eliminate paper and automate end-to-end processes. With Nintex's acquisition of DTM market leader AssureSign® in June 2021—now integrated into next-generation Nintex Workflow Cloud and leveraging advanced document automation capabilities in Nintex Drawloop DocGen® for Salesforce—customers can automate the assembly and digital distribution of documents across various industries and use cases.

"As a leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management 2022, Nintex is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory," said Aragon Research Lead Analyst, Jim Lundy. "Now with nearly $300 million in annual revenue, Nintex continues to add solutions and capabilities into its suite of process intelligence and automation tools that Center of Excellence (COE) groups need to consider."

Nintex's most recent acquisition in February 2022 of process discovery innovator and RPA leader Kryon® will further Nintex's position in the intelligent process automation market and as the process system of record for commercial enterprises and government agencies.

Industry leaders like Zoom, AstraZeneca, and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC, as well as government agencies and municipalities like the City and County of Denver and the City of Garland, Texas, all report significant results and customer/stakeholder satisfaction leveraging Nintex to easily manage, automate and optimize simple to complex business processes and workflows.

To re-imagine your own business processes and put automation to work - from workflow to document or robotic process automation (RPA) - within your organization, request a Nintex demo at www.nintex.com/request-demo.

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

