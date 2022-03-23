MarginEdge Announces Kristyn Reed as Chief Financial Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge, a leading restaurant management software platform, is thrilled to welcome Kristyn Reed as their Chief Financial Officer. An experienced financial executive, Kristyn oversees the Finance, Accounting, Legal and People and Talent teams.

Kristyn Reed will provide seasoned leadership to accelerate financial strategy and capital growth at MarginEdge

Kristyn comes to MarginEdge most recently from Kit Check, a high-growth healthcare IT company focused on Medication Intelligence and data analytics, where she has served as CFO since 2017. She has more than 25 years of experience managing financial teams, strategy and growth for technology growth companies, including venture and private equity-backed software (SaaS) and analytics businesses, including Fishbowl, Law.com, Mantas and Oracle. Her background includes both the restaurant and financial technology industries, which is a unique blend well suited for MarginEdge's business.

In her new role, Kristyn will provide seasoned leadership to accelerate financial strategy and capital growth at MarginEdge. "I am thrilled and honored to join the MarginEdge team at this exciting time in the industry and I look forward to continued expansive growth while we deliver value to our customers and partners," Kristyn says.

"Kristyn has an extensive background in tech and finance, and we are happy to welcome her back to the restaurant tech space," MarginEdge CEO, Bo Davis, notes, "I have no doubt Kristyn will add a ton to the team, as she brings both experience and excitement for what we are doing. I am very excited to have her on board and very much look forward to what we'll accomplish with her at the helm, leading our financial teams."

Kristyn began her career at Ernst and Young as both an auditor and consultant after earning a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Michigan State University. She also holds a master's degree in Economic Development from the University of Chicago and is a CPA and CMA.

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. Based in Arlington, VA and founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high-impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit www.marginedge.com .

