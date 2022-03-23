FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies FAT Brands Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2022

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FAT Brands Inc. ("FAT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) and certain of its officers on behalf of purchasers of FAT securities between December 4, 2017 and February 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fat.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and the Wiederhorns engaged in transactions "for no legitimate corporate purpose"; (2) the Company ignored warning signs relating to transactions with the Wiederhorns; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny, investigations, and other potential issues; (4) certain executives, who are touted as critical to the Company's success, were at great risk of scrutiny-potentially, at least in part, due to the Company's actions; (5) the Company's touted chief executive officer (CEO) and chief operating officer (COO) were under investigation regarding transactions with the Company; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fat or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in FAT you have until May 17, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

