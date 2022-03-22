SelectBlinds.com Launches New Motorized Shades, Powered by Eve MotionBlinds™ Motors with Apple HomeKit™ Technology

TEMPE, Ariz., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectBlinds.com , the online custom window décor brand, has announced the launch of two of their Motorized Architect Roller Shades products, powered by new Eve MotionBlinds in conjunction with Apple HomeKit Technology. In addition to the Eve MotionBlinds motors' Bluetooth capabilities, these are the first connected blinds and shades motors in the market that support Thread smart home technology.

Eve MotionBlinds motors are incredibly versatile and cross-functional - one prominent feature is the ease of setting up the remote functionality. Once the window treatments are installed, the user scans the HomeKit setup code with an iOS device - and "ta-da!" it magically connects with no bridge or gateway required.

Using a user-friendly app (either the iPhone™ preloaded Apple Home™ app, or the Eve for HomeKit™ app for the iPhone), window treatments can be conveniently operated, programmed, and scheduled. You can set up HomeKit "Scenes and Rules" to sync the blinds with other HomeKit-friendly accessories: thermostats, light bulbs, motion detectors, etc. For example, pre-program your shades to close at night, while syncing to turn on the lights in that area or room of your home. Orchestrate it all from your iPhone.

"Select Blinds is excited to offer our popular Architect Roller Shades paired with the Eve MotionBlinds motors," said Ashley Damico, Director of Merchandising for Select Blinds. "This technology is cutting edge and allows for the simplest form of home automation at a price that doesn't break the bank."

Select Blinds' Motorized Architect Roller Shades are custom and handcrafted to last with all the care and high quality Select Blinds products are known for. They feature an unforgettable European-inspired design, in a wide array of colors, as well as texture styles from three different sustainably procured sources.

"Our customers will be thrilled with the premium, sleek design of these shades and just how easy they are to operate," Damico concluded.

The new roller shades are currently available in two variations: light-filtering and blackout .

About Select Blinds: Select Blinds is a leading online retailer of independently branded window fashions. Their vision is to empower people to create spaces they can be proud of by creating an exceptional customer experience that builds confidence with the most diverse selection and helpful resources. For more information on Select Blinds, visit SelectBlinds.com. Follow them on social media: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest , and LinkedIn.

Contact: Shannon Constance, (888) 257-1840, shannon.constance@selectblinds.com

