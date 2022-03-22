Lincoln Avenue Capital Continues Multi-City Educational Afterschool Program in Partnership with Baseball Hall of Fame and Morgan Stanley

Following the program's success in fall 2021, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and Morgan Stanley will continue educational outreach to students in low-income communities—including at several Lincoln Avenue Capital affordable housing properties across the country.

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), a mission-driven affordable housing acquirer and developer, in continued partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (Hall of Fame) and Morgan Stanley, launched its second cohort of afterschool programs at several of its properties. Based on the Hall of Fame's award-winning educational curriculum, the program provides an interactive learning experience for students from third to eighth grade. It teaches core-curriculum topics through the lens of baseball, engaging students in the material for maximum impact. The initiative is supported by a grant from Morgan Stanley that will fund a four-year effort to support students in low-income communities across the country.

The Lincoln Avenue Capital properties participating in the Hall of Fame's spring program include: Jubilee Courtyards in Florida City, Fla.; Orchard Place in Rochester, N.Y.; Logan Heights in Sanford, Fla.; Troutdale Terrace in Troutdale, Ore.; and Zephyr Pointe in Reno, Nev. The program will start on March 28th for Orchard Place and Troutdale Terrace. Lincoln Avenue Capital previously ran Hall of Fame's program at five of its properties in the fall of 2021.

"Lincoln Avenue Capital is committed to making a direct impact in the communities in which we operate," said Jeremy Bronfman, CEO of Lincoln Avenue Capital. "We are proud to continue to work with Hall of Fame and Morgan Stanley to bring this innovative and interactive program to our young residents."

"The Baseball Hall of Fame's afterschool program has impacted families at Lincoln Avenue Capital's properties by bringing students of the community together to partake in educational activities," said Ashley Lunt, program instructor at Zephyr Pointe Apartments. Lunt has been teaching children in different capacities for more than five years. She is currently a student of social work at the University of Nevada in Reno and works as a case manager assisting adults who have aged out of the foster care system.

For each program, the Hall of Fame has provided all necessary supplies and training for local partner educators and nonprofit representatives to successfully deliver engaging lessons. Courses will include Geography: Baseball Coast to Coast; Labor History: Hardballs and Handshakes; Health Science: Be A Superior Example (BASE); and Cultural Diversity: Diversity in the Dugout. Students will also learn about the inspiring stories of baseball and explore many of its key figures who have overcome challenges, including racial and gender discrimination.

"Morgan Stanley's support of educational outreach programs at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will provide resources and instruction to thousands of students throughout the United States," said Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch. "The Museum's award-winning education curriculum connects baseball with a large spectrum of subjects, engaging students and fostering lifelong learning. We are excited to continue this partnership with educational programs at Lincoln Avenue Capital properties in Florida City and Sanford, Fla.; Troutdale, Ore.; Reno, Nev.; and nearby Orchard Place, N.Y., as we pursue our shared goal of helping students reach their full potential."

"We are pleased that this critical curriculum will soon reach over 100 student participants and celebrate the inclusion of new sites to grow this educational program's impact and reach," said Mike Mantle, Managing Director, Community Development Finance at Morgan Stanley. "We are grateful to our partners at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Lincoln Avenue Capital for their dedication to this fundamental program."

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for low- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization that serves residents across 18 states, with a portfolio of 100 properties comprising 18,500+ units.

