General Motors Names Henniges Automotive a 2021 Supplier of the Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized Henniges Automotive as a 2021 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

This is the second time Henniges Automotive has received the award.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a Supplier of the Year by our valued customer, General Motors," said Larry Williams, Henniges Automotive President and Chief Executive Officer. "At Henniges, we are driven by customer satisfaction and customer success; receiving this award from GM validates we're delivering just that. We truly take great pride in partnering with OEMs to design our quality and highly engineered automotive sealing solutions to meet their individual requirements, and look forward to further expanding our partnership with GM in the future."

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Henniges Automotive Holdings, Inc.

Henniges Automotive provides automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods as well as encapsulated glass systems. Henniges sells to all major automotive OEM customers and operates facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.hennigesautomotive.com/.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

