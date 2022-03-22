Eduard de Guardiola & Vista Residential Partners Announce National Expansion

ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eduard de Guardiola & Vista Residential Partners ("Vista") announce the national expansion for the multi-facet Development Company.

Formed in 2000 by Eduard de Guardiola – an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in multi-family investment, development and construction management, Vista Residential Partners has a distinguished history of creating significant value for its partners and investors through acquisitions and developments of multifamily communities utilizing strategic operational and capital improvements over its ownership period.

The company is currently focused on ground-up developments of multifamily and build to rent single family communities but has extensive experience in acquiring assets at discounts to replacement that offer the opportunity to increase yields through the execution of a value-creation strategy. Specifically, Vista targets investments that offer an attractive basis, with returns driven by quickly increasing NOI through improving daily property operations.

After an extremely successful 25-year career at the helm of the Company, de Guardiola has created a blueprint for the next period of growth for Vista. Central to this strategy is the creation and expansion of decentralized regional offices throughout the United States, headed by experienced real estate development executives who have a demonstrated expertise in the respective regions, and have successfully managed multiple projects from "cradle to grave", over a minimum five-to-seven-year timeline.

The objectives and goals are straightforward according to de Guardiola: "Create an environment and financial support system that empowers the next generation of leaders, utilizing and taking advantage of the vast knowledge, experience and relationships developed over the past twenty years to continue to execute strategic real estate developments and acquisitions that generate outsize returns for our investors and partners". Each office will be headed by such executives, who will be Managing Directors - Regional Partners of Vista, fully empowered to guide their region's day-to-day activities, fully supported by the substantial financial capability of de Guardiola.

In the span of a year, in addition to turning over the day – to- day operations of its home office in Atlanta to Michael Neyhart, de Guardiola has opened four Regional Offices in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, and the greater Washington, DC area. Over the ensuing twelve months, new offices in the Southwestern, Midwestern, Mountain region and the Pacific Northwest are planned for opening.

The Principals of Vista have developed and completed over 31,000 units with a combined total value more than $5.7 Billion over the course of their careers.

Vista currently has over five thousand units planned for development valued at over $1 Billion.

