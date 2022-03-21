Steele Solutions Inc. and Tiffin Metal Products Merge to Create Supply Chain Solutions Leader

Combined company provides custom solutions in the design and manufacturing of complex steel infrastructure custom chute systems for distribution, fulfillment and sortation centers

FRANKLIN, Wis. and TIFFIN, Ohio, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steele Solutions Inc. (SSI), leader in the design and manufacturing of highly complex work platform solutions for distribution facilitates and Tiffin Metal Products (TMP), established leaders in custom chute systems for distribution and manufacturing facilities have combined to create a new company offering greater scale, innovation and benefits for our employees and customers.

Kevin O'Neill, CEO of Steele Solutions, Inc. commented, "Tiffin Metal Products is a perfect partner to our current portfolio of offerings as we both provide unique and complementary products that are the backbone of e-commerce fulfillment, distribution and parcel sortation facilities. The merger will result in a broader and more diverse product offering that will make for a more integrated solution and faster installation for our customers. Companies will continue to operate as-is, working in their existing facilities and staff; however, the combined customer base is expected to drive continued growth across both SSI and TMP facilities."

Matt Dysard, President of Tiffin Metal Products, commented, "TMP experienced tremendous growth in 2021 and combining SSI and TMP is a great catalyst for continued growth and benefits for our employees and customers. It's been a complete honor and privilege working with our dedicated employees. I look forward to staying on as the President of TMP and continuing this trajectory towards greatness together. Merging with SSI is a perfect fit for our mission and will take our Tiffin, OH company to the next level."

About Steele Solutions, Inc.

Steele Solutions, Inc. ("SSI") is a North American leader in the design and manufacturing of highly complex work platform solutions enabling key value-added sortation and fulfillment functions. The company partners with industry-leading integrators who lead warehouse automation projects for the largest e-commerce retailer in the US, as well as large parcel providers who continue to invest heavily in their distribution and fulfillment networks in order to keep up with the rise in e-commerce and package volumes.

About Tiffin Metal Products

Tiffin Metal Products ("TMP") is an Ohio-based full service manufacturing company that produces custom chute systems and lockers for the public safety market. TMP has been located in Tiffin, OH since 1903 and has recently opened a location in Schmitten, Switzerland. Similar to SSI, TMP is a full-service supplier to its customer base, from engineering through paint and pack. There are currently 160 people in Tiffin and 18 in Switzerland. Tiffin has experienced significant sales growth since 2019 and continues to see opportunity for additional growth.

