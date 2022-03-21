SS&C Intralinks 2022 Gender Diversity Report Finds Female M&A Dealmakers Outperformed During Pandemic

WINDSOR, Conn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the publication of the Gender Diversity & Dealmaking 2022 report, an in-depth look at gender diversity in M&A dealmaking drawing on data from more than 11,000 M&A deals spanning over a decade.

"Since our first report on the topic published in early 2020, a pandemic and a turn toward ESG and DEI have transformed corporate strategies," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "We set out to determine the extent to which gender diversity on public company boards and at CEO levels affects outcomes in M&A deals. What we found is women CEOs not only complete more deals, but gender diversity produces better long-term performance."

The report was produced in association with the M&A Research Centre (MARC) at Bayes Business School, City, University of London and Mergermarket.

Key findings from the Gender Diversity & Dealmaking 2022 report:

Female CEOs complete 97 percent of announced deals compared to 95 percent for companies with male CEOs. This gap widened to five percentage points for deals completed during the pandemic

Diverse Boards and female CEOs produce better results post-deal than their male counterparts across key indicators such as price performance, ROE, EBIT/sales and EBITDA/sales

Acquisitions undertaken by acquirers with female CEOs and more than 30 percent female representation on boards are more likely to seek advice, are more risk-averse and tend to seek out targets with stronger performance metrics, compared to those conducted by male CEOs or less diverse boards

Female leaders and diverse boards performed better during the pandemic, with share prices performing better than ones led by male CEOs one year after transaction completion

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed over U.S. $34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

