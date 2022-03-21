EL SHOW DE OMAR Y ARGELIA JOINS THE MORNING LINEUP AT MEGA 96.3 KXOL LOS ANGELES

Omar Velasco and Argelia Atilano to bring their unique format and top Spanish language morning show to Mega 96.3

Daily show focused on community, entertainment, family values and social issues to be syndicated nationwide

MIAMI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTC Pink: SBSAA) and Mega 96.3 FM today announced "El Show de Omar y Argelia" will be broadcast live on Mega 96.3 KXOL weekday mornings from 6:00 am PT to 10:00 am PT. Hosted by the husband-and-wife team of Omar Velasco and Argelia Atilano, the show joins Mega's robust morning lineup following almost two decades on broadcast radio. The show will also be syndicated nationwide and Omar y Argelia will be hosting engaging podcasts for the Latino community.

"El Show de Omar y Argelia" debuted in 2003 and has since consistently offered unique and honest on-air conversations that listeners love. Every weekday morning, hundreds of thousands of listeners tune in to hear Omar and Argelia openly share their life moments – the funny, the challenging, the joyous – as if they were chatting with their best friends. Mixed in with this compelling and open dialogue is commentary on current events, politics and social issues, popular music and celebrity gossip. Along with sharing their personal day-to-day details, Omar and Argelia share an immigrant tale of hard work and cultural blending, of professional success and community advocacy.

"Omar and Argelia have forged deep connections with their listeners as they share, entertain and inform through compelling dialogue and a format unmatched in radio," said Albert Rodriguez, President of SBS. "Over their storied careers, Omar and Argelia have successfully mixed their personal life stories with broader social commentary and delivered a highly engaged audience. They both bring a consistent energy and passion to deliver fantastic entertainment and information to the Hispanic community in Los Angeles. As morning radio hosts, Omar and Argelia have delivered the #1 morning show in Spanish and have reached #1 multiple times in the general market regardless of language. "El Show de Omar y Argelia" is a fantastic addition to our already compelling morning lineup at Mega 96.3 and we know our listeners are going to identify with and love the honesty and passion Omar and Argelia bring each and every day."

"We are thrilled to join the talented lineup at MEGA 96.3 and bring our love for the Hispanic community to listeners in Los Angeles and across the nation," said Omar and Argelia. "We love sharing our lives, perspective and honest stories with our audience and our format is second to none. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our passion and love to Mega 96.3 and do what we love – connecting with, entertaining and informing the Hispanic community."

