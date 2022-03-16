Turo Doubles Its Commitment to Making End-of-Life Dreams Come True The world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace and Dream Foundation will fulfill twice the number of final Dreams for terminally-ill adults

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, is expanding its partnership with Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, by doubling its commitment to fulfilling lifelong Dreams.

"I am honored that we get to work with Dream Foundation on such an amazing cause," said Turo CEO Andre Haddad. "Finding the perfect car can help transform a journey into a lasting memory, and I am so happy that our community can continue to help turn Dreams into a reality."

Since 2019, Turo has worked alongside Dream Foundation to fulfill 67 Dreams by providing comfortable, safe, and happy journeys for Dream recipients and their families like Amber, a 40-year-old wife and mother who was able to visit the happiest place on earth with her family one last time, and Dean, a 63-year-old Ohio resident who was able to explore Northern California's Redwood trees, San Francisco's city splendor, and the Pacific Ocean for the first and last time with his wife.

"Nearly 60 percent of Dream requests involve travel of some kind. Ensuring that Dream recipients have the kind of safe, comfortable, and convenient way of traveling that Turo provides plays a major part of the Dream experience," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "Turo's support means that we can make even more Dreams come true for even more Dream recipients and their families. We are so grateful for their compassion and generosity."

Dream Recipients must be United States or Puerto Rico residents, be at least 18 years old, have a life expectancy of twelve months or less, and lack the resources to achieve a Dream on their own. To apply for a Dream, please visit dreamfoundation.org/how-to-apply.

About Dream Foundation

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 33,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate .

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

