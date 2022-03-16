SageView Advisory Group Advances Growth Momentum with Addition of Jim Dario as Head of Wealth Management

Seasoned Industry Leader with Experience from TD Ameritrade Institutional, Pershing and Fidelity Joins Aquiline Capital-Backed RIA to Support Ongoing Expansion in Wealth Management

Underscores SageView's Success in Leveraging Retirement Plan Advisory Leadership to Grow as Comprehensive Wealth Management Firm

Dario Joins Recent Senior Executive Hires Tony Notermann of Advisor Group, Jeremy Holly of LPL Financial and Amy Barber, JD, as SageView Aligns Top Talent and Resources with Unique Strategic Vision

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, today announced the appointment of Jim Dario as Head of Wealth Management, as part of the fast-growing firm's plan for accelerating its growth as a provider of comprehensive wealth management solutions for individuals and families across the country.

Previously, Mr. Dario served as Head of Product Management & Strategy at TD Ameritrade Institutional, supporting the business growth and client experience objectives for many of the most successful and rapidly expanding independent RIA firms in the country.

SageView, which has a partnership with leading financial services and technology-focused private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners, is a longstanding leader in serving retirement plan sponsors across the country, with $175 billion in retirement plan assets.

The firm's wealth management business is an increasing area of focus and has grown to over $4 billion via organic strategies and acquisitions, with plans for further robust expansion throughout 2022 and beyond.

Retirement Plan and Financial Wellness Expertise Position SageView for Wealth Management Success



Randy Long, SageView's Founder and CEO, said, "Our firm's well-established leadership in supporting qualified retirement plans by driving individual financial wellness for plan participants uniquely positions us for considerable future success."

"Qualified retirement plan assets represent the single greatest financial asset for most individuals and families. As older generations advance toward retirement in ever-larger numbers, SageView's capabilities and expertise as a wealth management solutions provider with its historical focus on financial wellness will be increasingly in demand. Our hire of Jim Dario to this important new role underscores our firm's commitment to thoughtful yet strong growth in the wealth management space."

Multiple Avenues Toward Robust Wealth Management Growth



Mr. Dario said, "I've had the pleasure and privilege of partnering with countless RIAs over my decades of experience working with the largest and most successful custody platforms in the world. SageView's business model and wealth management growth strategy stand out as both distinctive and actionable."

Central to SageView's wealth management growth strategy are three key areas of activity: Acquisitions of successful independent wealth management firms; supporting individual plan participants who are interested in attaining a higher degree of financial wellness and desire a financial planning solution; and supporting the growth of SageView's existing financial advisors with best-of-breed technology, tools and talent to drive an exceptional service experience for their clients.

Toward this end, Mr. Dario will drive SageView's organic growth by reimagining the firm's overall wealth management strategy and managing the development and implementation of a full-service advisory platform, including design, product development, pricing, promotion and training.

Prior to joining TD Ameritrade Institutional, Mr. Dario was Head of Business Development & Relationship Management for Pershing Advisor Solutions. Before then, he served as Executive Vice President, Relationship Management, Institutional Wealth Services for Fidelity Investments.

"The firm's expansion potential is especially bright given its tremendous growth momentum to date, combined with the significant backing the firm enjoys through Aquiline, which has emerged as a top private equity investor in the wealth management industry," continued Mr. Dario. "I'm excited to join SageView, and I look forward to working with Randy Long and his incredibly talented leadership team to create a truly differentiated wealth management offering for the firm's advisors and clients."

The Latest in Wave of Hiring of Wealth Management Industry Leaders



Mr. Dario is the latest in a number of wealth management industry senior leaders hired by SageView. In June of last year, the firm appointed Tony Notermann as Chief Financial Officer. He previously served as Head of Corporate Finance at Advisor Group.

Also in June 2021, the firm brought aboard Jeremy Holly as Chief Development and Integration Officer. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Advisor Financial Solutions at LPL Financial, where he was responsible for the company's M&A strategy, deal execution and integration as well as supporting the growth of existing advisors through M&A transactions.

Additionally, SageView welcomed Amy Barber, JD, as Vice President of Legal , Regulation and Compliance, in January of this year. Ms. Barber has held legal and compliance positions at several RIA firms and has taught courses in law and labor relations at Oregon State University.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Jim to our expanding and truly world class senior management team. Jim's reputation across the wealth management space is stellar, and his remarkable creativity, innovation and management expertise will be invaluable. We have aggressive plans for SageView in the coming years and having Jim aboard will help us bring those plans to fruition," concluded Mr. Long.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

SageView Advisory Group, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No advice may be rendered by SageView Advisory Group, LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

