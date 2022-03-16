Pivot Point Consulting and Legacy Health Enter Into Epic Help Desk Support Agreement

Multi-year managed services engagement allows Legacy Health to effectively support all Epic EHR end-users

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare IT consulting leader Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, was selected by Legacy Health, a locally owned, nonprofit health system based in Portland, Oregon to perform help desk support for all Epic EHR end-users across the organization.

This engagement will enable Legacy Health to maintain high-quality Epic end-user support through a cost-effective support model and allow team members to focus on more complex projects and strategic initiatives.

Legacy Health operates six hospitals, children's, and behavioral health specialty hospitals as well as nearly 100 clinics and outpatient facilities throughout the Portland, Oregon, and Southwest Washington region. The highly rated healthcare system will use Pivot Point's flexible Managed Services solution to provide a team of experienced Epic support analysts to service its Epic end users on a first-call resolution basis, providing end-user troubleshooting, navigation, and training support within the Epic platform.

"Legacy Health selected Pivot Point Consulting for Epic help desk support because they offer high-quality, outcome-based managed services," said Cyndi Jerde, MSN, RN, Legacy Health's Informatics Training and Support Services Manager. "We already utilize Pivot Point for MyChart Portal support and after-hours IT help desk support, and this new expansion of our relationship will now allow our clinical end-users to receive the high-quality EHR support we have come to expect from Pivot Point."

"In 2022, Pivot Point Consulting, not only ranked as the #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, by KLAS (after being 2020 #1 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm), but also ranked #2 in Partial IT Outsourcing. We are proud to partner with Legacy Health as part of its EHR Support," said Andy Palmer, Vice President Managed with Pivot Point Consulting. "Providers like Legacy Health deserve a dedicated partner to ensure their end users are fully supported. This model will help reduce downstream resource needs by attempting to solve issues at the initial point of contact. Beyond hard cost savings, we help providers capitalize on new opportunities that come their way while we take on the responsibility of managing much of the daily, yet critical, support needs."

About Legacy Health

Legacy Health is a locally owned, nonprofit health system driven by our mission to improve the health of those around us. We offer a unique blend of health services across the Portland/Vancouver metro area and mid-Willamette Valley — from wellness and urgent care to dedicated children's services and advanced medical centers — to care for patients of all ages when and where they need us. With an eye toward a healthier community, our partnerships tackle vital issues such as housing and mental health. Legacy strives to help everyone live healthier and better lives, with the vision of being essential to the health of the region.

Legacy Health consists of nearly 3,000 doctors and Providers, and 14,000 employees throughout the state Oregon. The system's hospitals are: Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Legacy Silverton Medical Center, and Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Oregon; and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Washington. In the spring of 2017, Legacy, in partnership with three other health systems, opened the Unity Center for Behavioral Health.

About Pivot Point Consulting

In 2022, Pivot Point Consulting, not only ranked as the #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, by KLAS (after being 2020 #1 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm), but also ranked #2 in Partial IT Outsourcing and #2 in Overall IT Advisory Services.

Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Service Desk, Application Support and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

