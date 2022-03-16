InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Retrieve Golf Balls (BDH-113)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient accessory to help a golfer retrieve golf balls without bending over or squatting," said an inventor, from Catonsville, Md., "so I invented the PERSONAL PUTTED BALL RETRIEVER. My design helps to prevent stress and strain on the back, legs, knees and hips."

The invention provides an easier way for a golfer to retrieve a ball from the cup or course area. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BDH-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

