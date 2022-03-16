Halo Microelectronics Provides End-to-End Battery Fast Charging Solutions

Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago

Halo Microelectronics will be taking part in APEC 2022 highlighting its end-to-end battery fast charging solutions.

CAMPBELL, Calif. , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics, a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems will show its end-to-end battery fast charging solutions that include audio data switch and protection, VBUS protection, boost converter, system I/O power supply, and much more.

(PRNewswire)

Recent advances in battery fast-charging in smartphones have pushed the limits of USB-based fast-charging power to 65W and more. The latest USB PD 3.1 specification enables up to 240W.

"Under such fast-charging power, high efficiencies of up to 98% or more at full power become extremely critical in delivering a practical solution. Traditional switching chargers cannot fulfill such high-efficiency requirements and switched capacitor converters have become the mainstream in such high-power fast-charging systems," explained David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics. "Depending on the power level, the voltage at the USB connector could be 10V or 20V. Therefore, there is a need for both 10V input and 20V input switched capacitor converters", he continued.

Halo Microelectronics offers both highly integrated 10V and 20V devices with the highest efficiencies of 98.3%. Furthermore, Halo Microelectronics offers a highly efficient 3A switching charger with USB power, signal line OVP, and audio/data switch devices, making Halo Microelectronics a true one-stop shop for complete battery fast-charging solutions.

Visit Halo Microelectronics booth # 1828 at APEC 2022 in Houston, Texas from March 20-24 to see the complete end-to-end battery fast charging live demo.

About Halo Microelectronics
Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at https://halomicro.com.

For more information, please contact:

Americas and Europe
Jae Park
Email: jae.park@halomicro.com

Greater China / Asia
Jacky Yan
Email: jacky.yan@halomicro.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halo-microelectronics-provides-end-to-end-battery-fast-charging-solutions-301503890.html

SOURCE Halo Microelectronics International

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.