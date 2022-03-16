Forbes Names MoEngage One of America's Best Startup Employers MoEngage is recognized for its employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – MoEngage , the insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced that it has been named one of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 by Forbes . In collaboration with Statista, this list recognizes the top 500 U.S. employers that have the best employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

Forbes evaluated 10,000 companies and analyzed more than 8 million data points to narrow down their selection to 2,500 companies, to identify the top 500 startup employers. This in-depth evaluation was based on three criteria:

● Employer reputation was determined through searching blogs, news, and social media posts pertaining to each employer

● Employee satisfaction was measured via the organization's average tenure and employee reviews

● Growth was examined by assessing the organization's headcount, website traffic, and job openings

Headquartered in San Francisco and with offices across eight countries, MoEngage is a rapidly growing company that provides AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement solutions. In the last 24 months, MoEngage has grown significantly in terms of workforce and new customers. As of early 2022, MoEngage has crossed the 500 mark of full-time employees, with expectations to hire an additional 300 people globally by the end of the FY2022 to support its ongoing customer growth and expansion.

This momentum can be attributed to the company's passion for customer-centricity, as underscored by its recent announcements:

● MoEngage Raises Additional Funding of $30M led by Steadview Capital, Achieves 120% Growth YoY

● MoEngage Accelerates Growth in North America, Expands US Footprint with Boston Office

● MoEngage Featured by G2 as One of the Best Software Companies for 2021

● MoEngage Named a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™ Report for Cross-Channel Campaign Management

● MoEngage Unveils AI-driven, Predictive Insights That Help Marketers Deliver Winning Customer Engagement at Scale

"Our commitment towards attracting, retaining, and elevating talent has been key to achieving this milestone. Over the years, MoEngage has been able to not only attract the best talent but also provide exciting growth opportunities," said Veena Satish, VP of People and Culture at MoEngage. "As we redefine the way global brands engage with their customers and deliver the best possible customer experience, we have always focused on building a global team of the very best people. We'd like to thank Forbes and Statista for this honor and recognition."

To learn more about MoEngage's culture and our job opportunities, visit our careers page .

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1000 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 900 million users every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com .

