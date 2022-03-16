Erie Insurance Names Partha Srinivasa Executive Vice President and CIO

Srinivasa will join the company from Verisk Analytics where he serves as SVP, chief data and insurance information officer

ERIE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced that Parthasarathy "Partha" Srinivasa has been named the company's next executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO), effective April 4.

Partha Srinivasa, executive vice president and CIO, Erie Insurance (PRNewswire)

Srinivasa comes to ERIE from Verisk Analytics, one of the world's largest data analytics firms with customers in the insurance, financial services and energy sectors. At Verisk, he served as senior vice president and chief data officer (CDO), responsible for the company's insurance segment data and technology as well as enterprise-wide data and analytics. Prior to Verisk, he held multiple technology leadership roles as a global CIO and CTO at companies including Zurich Financial Services, Tokio Marine HCC, Farmers Insurance and Safe Auto. His appointment at ERIE follows the December 2021 retirement of Bob Ingram, who served in the CIO role at ERIE for more than nine years.

ERIE President and CEO Tim NeCastro said Srinivasa is a highly respected IT executive with deep experience in the insurance and financial services sector.

"I look forward to welcoming Partha to the ERIE Family and building on the momentum Bob and our IT leaders have established," said NeCastro. "His experience is a great match for where we want to go as an organization and the critical role technology plays in getting us there."

Srinivasa will report to NeCastro in the CIO role and become a member of the company's executive council. He brings more than 25 years of IT experience to ERIE's executive team, including insurance expertise in platform modernization across multiple legacy systems, digital transformation, cloud strategy and development, innovative technology solutions for claims support, talent upskilling and customer analytics and insights.

"Equally important, Partha's approach and demeanor are a great fit for ERIE's distinct culture and commitment to service," added NeCastro.

Srinivasa began his career in technology consulting before transitioning to the financial services and insurance industry. He has also earned global industry recognition, including being named a Top 10 Global CIO in 2015 and Top 10 CTO in the world in 2013.

A native of India, he earned a master's degree in management from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, India and a bachelor's degree in engineering from Annamalai University, India.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

