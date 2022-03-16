Epicutis Recognized by Environmental Working Group

Luxury, Medical-Grade Line Becomes First Professional Skincare Brand in the Nation to Have Products EWG VERIFIED™

BOULDER, Colo., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicutis, a clean, medical-grade luxury skincare line, is today announcing its EWG certification, making it the first professional skincare brand in the U.S. to receive the coveted EWG VERIFIED™ mark. Honoring a commitment to high-quality standards, complete transparency and premium, clean ingredients, Epicutis' EWG verification marks the brand as a leader in the non-toxic skincare industry in the U.S.

Epicutis (PRNewsfoto/Epicutis) (PRNewswire)

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) is one of the most respected institutions in protecting consumer health, having launched the EWG VERIFIED™ program to certify personal care, cleaning and baby products against the strictest safety standards. An EWG certification guarantees products do not contain any ingredients with health, ecotoxicity or contamination concerns, and that products meet EWG's standards for full transparency, such as ingredient disclosures on labels. It also guarantees product manufacturers develop and follow current good manufacturing practices to further ensure the safety of their products. The EWG VERIFIED™ guide is an essential resource for consumers who are looking to better educate themselves about what is in their personal care products.

With highly concentrated therapeutic ingredients that are sourced with transparency from in-house manufacturers, Epicutis differentiates itself from most skincare brands by removing the mystery behind what people put on their skin. All Epicutis products are responsibly sourced, vegan, non-GMO, non-toxic and Proposition 65 compliant. Epicutis products also meet EU standards, upholding regulations and guidelines far more rigorous than those in the U.S., demonstrating the brand's commitment to truly clean skincare.

"With so many new products, formulations and ingredients trending on the market today, it can be difficult to cut through the noise and understand what is truly clean," said Maxwell Stock, CEO and founder of Epicutis. "Epicutis views the EWG as a crucial resource that all consumers should be using. By providing the ability to research products on a deeper level, EWG helps remove the guesswork about what is in your beauty and skincare products."

The Epicutis line is made up of three game-changing products, the Lipid Serum, the HYVIA Crème and the Lipid Recovery Mask. The Lipid Serum is a powerful formula featuring Epicutis' novel patented ingredient, TSC, which is clinically proven to improve skin health while re-texturizing the surface of the skin for a smoother feel. The HYVIA Crème, which features HYVIA, a patented Chia Seed Oil extract that's a next-generation moisturizer, improves hydration on the cellular level while strengthening the skin's barrier. This formulation includes several other safe, non-toxic, active ingredients that act synergistically with the serum. Lastly, the Lipid Recovery Mask is an ultra-concentrated soothing treatment that instantly calms skin on contact, reducing the appearance of redness in as little as 10-15 minutes.

"We're proud to have such a credible and prestigious organization recognize our brand as one of the cleanest and safest professional skincare lines out there," said Stock. "Our mission at Epicutis perfectly aligns with EWG's: to protect customers and educate them on how to not only avoid harmful products, but how to recognize products and ingredients that do meet rigorous quality standards. We share the hope with EWG that someday, all products on the market will be free of harmful chemicals."

Epicutis products are available only through clinicians' offices and the Epicutis website. To locate a clinician near you, visit www.epicutis.com/schedule-consultation . To learn more about Epicutis and the many benefits of non-toxic, clean skincare, visit www.epicutis.com . To learn more about the EWG VERIFIED™ program, visit www.ewg.org/ewgverified.

About Epicutis

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Epicutis is a luxury, professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honoring a commitment to clean, transparent beauty and fewer ingredients, Epicutis offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients in small-batch formulations created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. Epicutis' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetics of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about Epicutis, visit www.epicutis.com. To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit www.signumbiosciences.com.

