ATTOM's Ever-Expanding Table of Data Elements Innovates In Real Estate Data Consumption for End-Users

ATTOM's proprietary Table of Data Elements transforms property data into a visual element and further solidifies the company's position as the industry's leading data provider.

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of real estate data nationwide for land and property data, continues to extend its data footprint by growing at lightning speed and its data products are growing alongside it. Over the past few years, the company has successfully acquired data attributes for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties, accounting for 99 percent of the country's population. As the company grows, so does its proprietary, ATTOM Table of Data Elements, which has transformed the way real estate data is consumed by businesses and individuals alike.

ATTOM's Table of Data Elements turns the company's ever-expanding data footprint into a captivating visual element. It offers an up-to-date representation of the comprehensive data sets the company has to offer, effortlessly summarizing more than 29.6 billion rows of transactional-level data and more than 9,000 discrete data attributes.

At present, the table is divided into the following unique data categories:

Property Data & Ownership – Where we track a range of information about individual properties. The data within these categories – as well as our transaction data - provides our customers with key data assets.

Transactions / Mortgage Data - Consists of all data related to sale and mortgage transactions for individual properties, as well as any derivatives created from this data.

Boundary Data - Boundary shapes define an area on a piece of land. These shapes are created using geographical information systems (GIS) and can be digitally superimposed onto a digital map.

Foreclosures - Provides detailed information for homes in any stage of the foreclosure process.

Valuation - Captures all the data that provides value and valuation insights of a property.

Real Estate Listings – Our real estate listings data and analytics solution provides access to over 40 million listings nationwide, providing invaluable insights into current and historic real estate listings.

Schools, Climate Risk, Hazards and Neighborhood Data - This category captures relevant lifestyle data about the community where a property is located.

Todd Teta, chief product and technology officer at ATTOM, has this to say about the company's proprietary offering:

"At ATTOM, our core mission is to provide real estate stakeholders with information that increases real estate transparency and improves decision making. The ATTOM Table of Data Elements helps to drive that mission by presenting data in a visual format that is easy for our consumers to understand and digest. As we continue to grow, we've maintained our commitment to expanding and enhancing our data elements to ensure that we remain the go-to resource for end-users."

With use cases for the information in the Table of Data Elements ranging from market analysis to underwriting solutions, it's clear how ATTOM has earned and maintained its position as the industry's top data provider.

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 20TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property reports and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

