AGC of California Honors Award Winners at 2022 Installation & Awards Gala

SACRAMENTO, Calif. , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated General Contractors (AGC) of California announced the winners of the prestigious Constructor Awards, the Construction Education Friend Award and Achievement Awards on Friday, March 11, at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, California, at its annual black-tie event honoring the finest in the construction industry.

"Every year, we honor leaders in our industry working to build California and keep our state thriving and growing," said AGC of California's State Board of Directors President Dina Kimble. Kimble, president and chief executive officer of Royal Electric Co., was officially installed as president at the event. She is the first woman elected to the position. "I am honored to lead us this year in times of progress and evolution in the industry."

AGC of California's prestigious Constructor Awards program recognizes members' achievements for their skill, unique undertakings, and ability to address the most difficult challenges contractors encounter. Only one prestigious "Constructor" sculpture is awarded in each category during AGC of California's "Oscar Night."

"We stay essential in times of change and continue to be the trailblazers at the forefront of these achievements who are building a legacy in California's construction industry," said Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer at AGC of California. "I often say we are 'Industry One' because everything begins with construction, and our members embody this every day."

The Construction Education Friend Award recognizes individuals who make outstanding contributions to construction education efforts and the development of future construction workforce. The Achievement Awards honor individuals for outstanding contributions to the construction industry. This year, AGC of California offers our appreciation and congratulations to the following winners:

Construction Education Friend Award

Miquel "Mick" Penn

Swinerton

Associate Achievement Award

Mary Grandy

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

Contractor Achievement Award

Mike Aparicio

Skanska USA Civil West

Specialty Contractor Achievement Award

Greg Timmerman

ISEC, Inc.

S.I.R. Achievement Award (Skill, Integrity and Responsibility)

Robbie Hunter

State Building and Construction Trade Council of California (ret.)

Community Service Award

Yerba Buena Engineering & Construction, Inc., Bayview Gateway Pilot Project

Specialty Under $10 Million

ISEC, Inc., DGS COVID-19 Temporary Lab

Specialty Over $10 Million

BrightView Landscape Development, Inc., SoFi Stadium and Entertainment Complex

Builder Under $75 Million

Otto Construction, SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity

Heavy Civil Under $15 Million

Granite Construction Co., Mulholland Highway over Triunfo Creek Bridge #1180

Builder $75-$200 Million

Hensel Phelps, Caltech Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Neuroscience Research Building

Heavy Civil $15- $75 Million

Myers & Sons Construction, US 101 Deck Replacement at Alemany Circle

Builder Over $200 Million

Turner Construction Co., SoFi Stadium

Heavy Civil Over $75 Million

Skanska USA Civil West, I-15 Express Lanes Design-Build Project

Excellence in Partnering

Manson Construction Co., P-440 Pier 8 Replacement

About the Associated General Contractors of California

Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of California has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development, and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events. Learn more at www.agc-ca.org.

