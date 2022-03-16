30 Chief Data Officers Form New Angel Syndicate to Invest in Data Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invest-in-Data (IID), a group of 30 Chief Data Officers and VPs of Data have launched a new angel syndicate today with a mission to fuel innovations in data infrastructure, analytics, and AI technologies by identifying promising early-stage data startups, investing in them, and leveraging unmatched industry expertise to help them thrive. The group was co-founded by data executives Yao Morin from JLL, George Bezerra from Frontdoor, June Dershewitz from Amazon Music, Alex Choy from Silicon Valley Bank, Barkha Saxena from Poshmark, and Oren Yunger of GGV Capital.

Invest-in-Data logo (PRNewswire)

IID was founded in late 2021 and has quietly made two investments to date. Group members pool their own funds to invest in early-stage data companies. The syndicate enables the broader tech community to participate in the startup investment ecosystem and influence products they want to see in the market. The syndicate also helps to align corporate buyer needs with startup innovation and new product pipeline. As of March 2022, there are 30 members – all Chief Data Officers and VPs of Data who bring perspectives from various sectors spanning Fortune 500 companies and fast-moving startups. IID is looking to make data a more inclusive, diverse industry with women as 30% of its current members.

Active participation sets IID membership apart from other angel syndicates. Members contribute through nominations of investment opportunities, perform due diligence, and actively support and advise portfolio companies.

IID is an invitation-only community that believes that increasing the diversity of the industry makes it better. Current members nominate and endorse new members, who must be in a decision-making position within their companies. New members need the support of several members of the group to become a member. Each IID member has a proven executive track record and has evaluated, purchased, and used hundreds of data solutions. For more information: www.investindata.ai. Follow @InvestInData on Twitter and www.linkedin.com/company/investindata/ on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invest-in-Data