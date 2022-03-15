Quest Diagnostics Foundation to support Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine with $500,000 gift to Project HOPE

SECAUCUS, N.J,, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quest Diagnostics Foundation today announced a $500,000 donation to Project HOPE to support its humanitarian crisis relief efforts in Ukraine and for Ukrainian refugees in Eastern Europe.

Project HOPE is on the ground in Ukraine delivering medical supplies and other urgent assistance. Additionally, Project HOPE is coordinating with local organizations in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, and Romania to provide support inside Ukraine as well as in the surrounding countries.

"We are proud of our Foundation's commitment to support the lifesaving efforts of Project HOPE in response to the devastating humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and the surrounding countries," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX). "The need is urgent, as more than two million refugees have been forced from their homes. Project HOPE is on the ground providing aid. We stand fully behind the people of Ukraine and pray for an end to the violence they are experiencing in their country."

Quest Diagnostics employees have also donated to Project HOPE, with the Foundation matching employee contributions.

"We are grateful to Quest Diagnostics and its employees for their steadfast support of Project HOPE," said Rabih Torbay, President and CEO of Project HOPE. "The grant will help alleviate suffering by supporting the provision of medicines, medical supplies and equipment to health facilities in Ukraine and the surrounding countries of Poland, Romania and Moldova. The need is urgent as the fighting intensifies, and the support from Quest is greatly appreciated."

To learn more about Project HOPE's efforts in Ukraine, visit www.projecthope.org

About Project HOPE

With the mission to place power in the hands of local health workers to save lives around the world, Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian organization operating in more than 25 countries. Founded in 1958, we work side-by-side with local health systems to improve health and support community resilience. We work at the epicenter of today's greatest health challenges, including infectious and chronic diseases; disasters and health crises; maternal, neonatal and child health; pandemic preparedness and response; mental health for health workers; and the policies that impact how health care is delivered. For more information, visit www.ProjectHOPE.org and follow us on Twitter @ProjectHOPEorg.

About the Quest Diagnostics Foundation

The Quest Diagnostics Foundation was formed in 2001 to promote the benefits of healthcare and wellness, drive the prevention, early detection, monitoring and treatment of disease, and educate the general public and healthcare professionals on healthcare issues. Together with Quest Diagnostics, the Foundation sponsors Quest for Health Equity, a $100+ million initiative launched in 2020 focused on eliminating health disparities in underserved communities across the U.S.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

