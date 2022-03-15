Forbes Names Summit Leadership Partners as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

Charlotte-based leadership advisory firm nationally recognized for scaling leaders, management teams and organizations for growth and improved performance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes recently named Charlotte-based leadership advisory firm, Summit Leadership Partners, as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2022. Summit was selected as one of the best firms out of over 1,800 applicants this year.

Since the firm's inception in 2014, Summit Leadership Partners has quickly risen as a premier consulting firm in the industry that advises boards, investors, CEOs and their management teams on accelerating leadership and organization performance to drive growth and increase enterprise value.

"Our goal at Summit Leadership Partners is to meet an increasing need to scale and improve talent outcomes and organization performance for companies and business leaders by ensuring a highly differentiated team that has a powerful balance of behavior science expertise, business acumen, and courage to advise clients on what the really need. We pride ourselves on being partners and not just service providers," said Dan Hawkins, Founder and CEO, Summit Leadership Partners. "This recognition can be attributed to the hard work of our talented team, our loyal clients, and to our dedicated partners and friends. We are honored to have won such a prestigious, unbiased award and will remain committed to excellent client service work by staying focused on our client's business goals, not just the trade we practice."

To determine the list, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey more than 7,500 partners and executives of the management consultancies that applied for the award, as well as 1,300+ senior executives who had worked with the management consultancies and have been their clients over the last four years. These partners and executives were asked to recommend consultancies and self-nominations were not considered, ensuring the award rankings were unbiased. Over 1,800 management consulting firms were considered for this ranking.

This prestigious industry award by Forbes follows Summit Leadership Partners being named on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in both 2020 and 2021, ranked #5 on Consulting Magazine's 2020 Fastest Growing Companies, and was listed in the top 10 in Charlotte Business Journal's 2020 Fast 50.

"The business landscape has changed forever, and this recognition underscores that now more than ever there is a greater demand for expert leadership advisors and partners, who act with agility and a sense of urgency on behalf of clients," stated Hawkins. "We work in very exciting markets and partner with some of the best companies in the world. The stakes are very high given the talent challenges every industry and company are facing right now, therefore we will remain committed to providing the highest level of service to our clients."

"We're grateful to our clients and partners for these ratings; it's been an honor to serve you," Hawkins concludes. "We believe the best consulting firms not only deliver excellent client service but provide a supportive and engaging work environment for employees. We are proud to have built a workplace at Summit that fosters inclusivity, collaboration, learning and fun. We will continue to keep our bar high by ensuring we have a great place to work and delivering superior leadership advisory services."

About Summit Leadership Partners, LLC

Summit Leadership Partners advises boards, investors, CEOs, and senior leaders on scaling business and improving organization performance through talent assessment, executive coaching, management team acceleration, leadership development and organization assessment and improvement. In addition to using advanced behavioral science and data driven tools to uncover opportunities and challenges, our exceptional consulting team deploys real-world solutions based on proven business experience and acumen. Summit has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2022 by Forbes, ranked as one of the Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in both 2020 and 2021, and was listed as #5 on Consulting Magazine's 2020 Fastest Growing Companies. Summit also made the top 10 spot in Charlotte Business Journal's 2020 Fast 50. Summit Leadership Partners is located in Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.summitleadership.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

