The University of Arizona Global Campus Presents ED Talks 2022

Empowering Online Students: Ideas Worth Exploring

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Arts and Sciences Department of Education and Liberal Arts at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to present the 8th Annual ED Talks series.

UACG Horizontal Logo (PRNewsfoto/University of Arizona Global Campus) (PRNewswire)

Learn skills that transcend the online higher education classroom and stay with students after they've met their goals.

With eight sessions in a monologue format made popular by TED Talks, the programs are designed to inspire participants to provide a foundation in the online higher education environment, and to foster the power of meeting students where they are through course design, instruction, and interaction. The goal of UAGC ED Talks 2022 is to support the skills that can transcend the online higher education classroom and stay with students after they have met their goals.

All UAGC ED Talks will take place the third Thursday of each month through October 2022 at 2 p.m. MT.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER for the following sessions:

March 17 at 2 p.m. MT Finding Your Power to Empower – Dr. Allison Rief, Lead Faculty

Join us for our first session in the 8th annual ED Talks series, as Dr. Allison Rief explores how empathy and action combine with the power to empower students in the classroom.

April 21 at 2 p.m. MT Barriers of Academic Language – Dr. Ishonté Allar, Core Faculty

Join Dr. Ishonté Allar as she shares a story inspired by breaking down the barriers of academic language into teachable moments and student empowerment.

May 19 at 2 p.m. MT Sharing Connection – Dr. Teresa Leary Handy, Core Faculty

The story this month is inspired by Dr. Teresa Leary Handy's experiences and expertise as she explores the power of sharing connection in supporting students.

June 16 at 2 p.m. MT Coaching the Marathon in the Online Classroom – Dr. Jessi Harkins Upshaw, Lead Faculty -- Join us this month as Dr. Jessi Harkins Upshaw examines the role of an educator as a coach in the classroom, meeting students wherever they are in the process.

July 21 at 2 p.m. MT Oral Culture, Colloquialisms, & Communication – Dr. Trube Miller, Core Faculty Communication through a classroom culture of caring is at the heart of this story from Dr. Trube Miller.

August 18 at 2 p.m. MT Equitable Access to Mastery--How to be a Bad Teacher – Dr. Newton Miller, Lead Faculty -- Join Dr. Newton Miller as he shares a story inspired by creating equitable access to mastery to empower students.

September 15 at 2 p.m. MT One Small Act – Dr. Lauren K. Gonzalez, Core Faculty

Each act builds on the next---this month's story from Dr. Lauren Gonzalez brings us through how one small act can be the change for students.

October 20 at 2 p.m. MT Building Relationships One Smile at a Time – Dr. Julie Adkins, Core Faculty

In our eighth and final ED Talks session of this season, Dr. Julie Adkins explores the power of a smile in building relationships to build and empower student success.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 30,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University of Arizona Global Campus